2024 MRC & Triple Crown Memberships Available Now

Welcome to Motorsport Racing Canada 2024

We are thrilled to get this season underway and look forward to being back at the track!

Whats New for 2024?

MRC has partnered up with Livelaps Realtime Live Sporting Events! They offer great support for our membership platform across the Nation and we are excited to continue working with them to further develop our MRC pages for each Region Coast to Coast

If you have any questions or concerns, Please contact Alec Belyea at Alec@jetwerx.ca for your support, let’s make this a smooth transition for everyone!

To learn More about LiveLaps, click below to checkout their webpage and see all they have to offer.

Each racer will be required to create a free Livelaps PARTICIPANT account before purchasing their regional membership. Each region has their own membership organization page that will allow the racer to keep track of results, classes, series points and much more.

This platform will only be used for Memberships and Online Race Registrations.

***All Minors will require their parent or guardian’s to create a Livelaps Participant account and ADD their Minors in the same account in order to manage/complete registrations & signing waivers for race events. ALL the Race Registrations and Waivers will be done for both Parents & Minors from this same Participant account.

**For anyone Racing the Triple Crown Series in 250, 450, WMX & Premix, you will purchase your membership through the Triple Crown organization and not through your Region’s organization. Please see below for a quick tutorial video.

INSTRUCTIONS & TUTORIAL VIDEOS

VISIT LIVELAPS.COM HERE

MRC Region Affiliations 2024 Future West BC Vancouver Island MX Alberta ADRA Alberta ASMA Saskatchewan Manitoba – 204 Grassroots MX True North Fleet AMO Ontario Challenge Quebec Atlantic MX