Frid’Eh Update #25 | Guillaume St Cyr | Presented by Race Tech

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Race Tech. In Canada, contact Adam Robinson at AGR Suspension.

This week belongs to #25 Guillaume St Cyr from Victoriaville, Quebec. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #25 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week presented by Race Tech. We are now just one week away from the start of the 2021 Canadian Triple Crown Series! That year seemed like both the longest and the shortest at the same time.

Riders are all starting to show up in my neck of the woods here in London, Ontario. It’s great to be able to drive less than an hour and see most of our top pro riders putting in their laps and getting ready, but more on that later…

Two riders always remind me of our old friend, Jeff McConkey – Cade Clason is one and #25 Guillaume St Cyr is the other.

Jeff always made sure Cade had enough Starburst candies on race days. In fact, Cade was staying at my house on the morning we got the news of Jeff’s suicide.

Guillaume was also one of Jeff’s favourite riders. We’d always laugh about how Jeff used to call him “Gullimer” because he thought that was what it said on the results sheets. Man, I miss that guy and his quick-witted one-liners.

[OK, this was really weird. I have a Rewind channel on the Radio Player App and as I finished that sentence the Platinum Blonde song “Somebody Somewhere” started playing. “Somebody somewhere will change your mind…“]

Guillaume is a rider that will quickly admit he’s more of an indoor guy. Of course, he’s good on the outdoor tracks, but he’s more comfortable doing the tricky rhythm sections and big jumps of the SX tracks. He’s lined up for Monster Energy AMA Supercross races and plans to continue doing so.

Unfortunately, he got injured last year in Orlando and that brought his season to an abrupt end. Here’s a look at his Canadian series from 2020:

Check out Guillaume on his Instagram page ( guillaumestcyr55 ) and scroll to a video clip of him doing my favourite jump – The Oppo (I posted one below). I enjoy them so much I had to ask him specifically about it!

We got in touch with him this week to see what he’s been up to and what his summer racing plans are. Here’s what he had to say:

Here’s what Guillaume had to say when we spoke to him this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Guillaume. Let’s get started by talking briefly about your 2020 season. You did the last two MX nationals. How did they go for you?

Guillaume St Cyr: Yeah, I did! It was all right. I didn’t really get much prep for outdoors since I was working during the week, but overall I was happy with getting top 15 pretty much every race.

And then you did the whole SX portion of the series and had some good results, your best being a 2nd. How would you say that went for you?

It went amazing. Haha I was pumped I got to lead some laps and show everybody my SX skillz! I got my first podium ever and 3rd in championship.

What did you get up to when the series ended?

I worked all week as much as I could and rode on weekends until it started snowing.

Then you went down south and raced AMA Supercross again. You ended up hurting your wrist in Orlando. Can you tell us how things were going for you down there?

It was going good. I had so much fun out there with my good friend, Jay-F Labranche, as my mechanic and driver!

Guillaume is most comfortable racing Supercross and he plans to do more. | Bigwave photo

What were you able to do with your injury? Do you have a 9-5 job?

After my injury I was off for a while. I came back home one week after and had to stay 2 weeks in quarantine. Then I saw my doctor and he told me I had a fractured scaphoid, torn cartilage, and tendonitis. I stayed home almost 2 months.

I work for my dad. He owns an apartment block. I do renovations so I fix everything that has to be done inside and outside. I keep everything clean. I’m pretty busy all week. It keeps me in shape though.

So, now you’re back on the bike. What have you been doing this spring?

I’ve been working 3-4 days a week and riding the others days trying to get ready as much as I can.

You’re getting pretty good at my favourite jump – the Oppo. Are they fun to do and what is your favourite jump to do?

They the sickest to do for sure!! And that one big jump at MX Tring Jonction!!!

What are your racing plans for this summer?

I’m going to be racing couple SXQC rounds here in Québec. Then, I’ll be doing some outdoors nationals. I’m doing Gopher Dunes, Sand Del Lee, and Deschambault. After that I’ll race the Triple Crown SX Series.

Is Walton just too far or are you not up to 100% yet?

It’s far for me and since it’s pretty expensive to race AMA Supercross I just thought I would skip those races and save some money.

Who is helping you this summer as a mechanic/man-friend?

Usually for outdoors here in Canada I go old school with my dad. Haha.

What are your goals for the series?

Outdoors top 10 every time I’m on the track and SX top 3.

He’ll race a few MX Nationals and then the entire SX series before turning his attention south of the border for AMA SX. | Bigwave photo

Who do you train with?

Mostly by myself.

So, you’ll race AMA Supercross again in 2022?

100%! I’m all in! AMA SX is the way to go.

Hey, what kind of music do you listen to, anyway?

Rap music all the way!

Will your cat be traveling with you this summer?

Not for the summer but hopefully for Supercross 2022. Haha.

OK, I’ll see you at Gopher Dunes on July 10th. Good luck and who would you like to thank?

Thanks, Billy. Yeah, I’d like to thank:

So, as I said in the intro, there are a lot of our pro riders in the area right now as they put the finishing touches on their pre-season prep and testing. I was over at Gopher Dunes on Thursday. I wasn’t going to make the drive but then Derek Schuster sent me a simple message: “Would be a good day for u to stop out at the dunes.” That was all it took.

We will do our 2021 MX Nationals Preview Show but I wanted the chance to see most of our top riders on their new rides and in their new classes before making any sort of prediction or analysis on what we can expect to see this summer. Mission accomplished!

On Thursday, I got the chance to watch Dylan Wright, Cole Thompson, Marshal Weltin, Parker Eales, Marco Cannella, Ryder McNabb, Davey Fraser, and Darian Sanayei.

Here’s a lap with Cole:

#30 Jake Piccolo was there with his parents but he was just finishing up his quarantine. He didn’t hit the track that day but was heading up to Walton Raceway later that afternoon to ride the track that will host the first weekend of racing next week.

Jake and #157 Darian Sanayei are the two biggest question marks in the 250 class for this coming season. And I mean that in a good way.

We all saw what Jake was capable of last summer when he looked comfortable running the pace at the front. If he can stay consistent, he’s a championship threat, for sure.

On paper, #157 Darian Sanayei has what it takes to win the 250 class. | Bigwave photo

As for Darian, he’s got the pedigree to be “The Guy” in the class, but we’ve yet to see him on his race bike and in the 40-rider field. When you look at his credentials on paper, you’d have to assume he’ll be fighting for wins every week. We’ll get our answer soon enough!

In the 450 class, we’ve got a few riders that should be scrambling up the top 6 results each week. Will anyone have anything for defending MX champion Dylan Wright? I’m going to use an old cliche here and say that the only person who can beat Dylan is Dylan himself.

Will anyone have anything for defending 450 MX champ Dylan Wright? That’s the question. | Bigwave photo

If he stays on two wheels, stays out of any turn one chaos, and avoids any weird mechanical issues, he’s the one everyone else will be chasing all summer, for sure.

Cole really wants to put himself up on the top step in Motocross. He knows, just like we all do, that he’s got what it takes to win the SX series, but he wants to add the MX title to his list of accomplishments.

How will 2020 250 MX champ Jess Pettis adapt to the 450? | Bigwave photo

The question mark for me in the big bike class is 2021 250 MX champion #15 Jess Pettis. He’s coming off another ACL reconstruction and may not be quite at 100% when we drop the gate next weekend.

I found it interesting when I spoke with Marshal Weltin Thursday at Gopher Dunes that he thought I should be adding Jess’s name into the mix for top guys on my list. He should know, he had to go head-to-head with him all last summer! It’s not that I don’t think Jess has what it takes to win, I just haven’t seen him race a 450 yet and I have to see if he’s up at 100%. If he comes out and goes after Dylan and Cole at Walton ONE, we’ll have our answer.

It may just be pre-season riding, but the intensity was at 11 between #46 Marco Cannella and #18 Ryder McNabb at Gopher Dunes. | Bigwave photo

Again, I’m not going to do a full prediction post here. We’ll save it for our Preview Show, but I’m starting to get a good impression of where I think everyone will be this summer.

Also, #84 Tanner Ward is still nursing a bum leg (knee) from his crash at the season opener at Gopher Dunes. He was at the track on Thursday but not riding. Hurry up and heal, Tanner! This is the year that big things are expected from the duo who has been building towards this since they were 10!

A lot of riders are wanting to turn some laps up at Walton Raceway this weekend. I know that Brett Lee and the crew have cancelled practice for Friday in hopes that they can open it up for riding on Saturday and/or Sunday. Be sure to check with them before making the trek.

I’ve still got some stuff to work on from Thursday at Gopher Dunes, so I’ll get to work on that for the remainder of the afternoon. Have a great weekend and when the Update is posted next Friday we’ll be racing!