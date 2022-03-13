GASGAS’ 2023 MOTOCROSS AND CROSS-COUNTRY MODELS BREAK COVER

MX AND CROSS-COUNTRY LINEUP DELIVERS PROVEN PERFORMANCE WITH A VIBRANT NEW LOOK

GASGAS is coming in hot for 2023 with a vibrant new look! Receiving a very loud, and very red, makeover, the entire GASGAS motocross and cross-country range mixes serious performance with a fresh new look for continued weekend fun! Super capable in the hands of weekend warriors, high-level racers, and everyone in between, each of our 2023 models remains incredibly easy to ride, allowing all riders to push their limits and have some serious fun! Complete with the latest technology, WP suspension and class leading components, there’s never been a better time to get on the gas with one of our proven motocross or cross-country bikes. Check out these GASGAS 2023 models arriving shortly after May!

Fresh new look for GASGAS’ awesome 2023 range

Full bike lineup caters to riders of all ages and abilities

New models arriving from May onward at your local GASGAS dealer

GASGAS fully understands how important it is to ensure that every day be a good day when you’re at the track! Which is precisely why all our motocross bikes are lightweight and compact, designed to deliver nimble handling and outstanding performance, as well as being loaded with quality, reliable components. But the really cool thing about each of our MX bikes is that they’re super easy to ride and simple to maintain, allowing riders to focus on the fun part of owning a dirt bike – riding and racing it!

Catering to riders of all speeds and abilities, all five of our motocross models boast usable power that’s perfect for beginners, yet equally capable of ensuring that serious racers can hunt down trophies and titles. With two lightweight and super-fun 2-strokes to choose from – the MC 125 and MC 250 – and three awesome 4-stroke models – the MC 250F, MC 350F and MC 450F – there really is something for everyone in our awesome full-size motocross range.

MC 125

MC 250

MC 250F

MC 350F

MC 450F

For the next generation of motocross thrill seekers, we’re offering no less than five awesome mini bikes to suit kids of all ages and abilities. For the smallest and most courageous youngsters, there’s our all-electric MC-E 5, and our gas-powered, rev ‘n’ go MC 50 right alongside it. Then as children progress and grow, they can step up to our six-speed MC 65 before jumping up to the MC 85, which is available in both small and big wheel versions for unrivalled motocross fun!

MC-E 5

MC 50

MC 65

MC 85

Redder than ever for 2023, our five-model-strong range of cross-country machines delivers everything a rider needs for some seriously fun woods or open desert thrashing. On the 2-stroke side, there’s the screaming EX 250 and EX 300, while the 4-stroke engines thump along in the EX 250F, EX 350F and EX 450F machines. Based on the insanely ridable motocross platform, our EX lineup features cross-country specific suspension setup, standard side stands, offroad-ready Dunlop tires and large-capacity gas tanks to keep the fun going!

EX 250

EX 300

EX 250F

EX 350F

EX 450F

So, if you’re looking to get on the gas in 2023, there’s never been a better time to head down to your local GASGAS dealer and explore our complete range of dirt bikes. From our super-fun, high-revving MC 125 2-stroke to the awesome, fire breathing MC 450F or EX 450F 4-strokes, each model boasts a vibrant new look that’s uniquely GASGAS!

If you’re looking to personalize any of our motocross or cross-country models, we also offer a full range of GASGAS Technical Accessories and Apparel. For those looking to protect, improve and add a little unique style to their dirt bike, our extensive Technical Accessories catalog includes just about everything any rider might need, from upgraded brake and exhaust systems, to triple clamps and wheels. We’re also very proud of our GASGAS apparel, which delivers protection and comfort in style, and features clothing designed specifically for motocross riding with head-to-toe solutions for both kids and adults!

Check out the mini and motocross range at your local GASGAS dealer starting this May and look for the cross-country range to follow in June!