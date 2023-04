Guillaume St Cyr to Miss Nashville Supercross

By Billy Rainford

#551 Guillaume St Cyr will not be lining up at the final 250 East Supercross (not including SLC) after crashing hard and hitting his head in Atlanta a couple rounds ago. Unfortunately, it means his 2023 SX season has come to an end. Here’s the post from his RRCZ KTM team on Instagram:

Heal up and get back to work for your SXQC series, Guillaume.