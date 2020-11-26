History of Canadian Motocross Podcast | Chris Lee – Walton Raceway/#TransCan
By BillyRainford
We talk with the Walton Raceway and TransCan founder, Chris Lee, about his history in Canadian Motocross.
He goes over his early racing years, starting Walton Raceway, and the evolution of the TransCan GNC Amateur Motocross National Championship.
iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/history-canadian-motocross-chris-lee-walton-raceway/id1499153886?i=1000500375572
Stitcher:
https://www.stitcher.com/show/direct-motocross/episode/history-of-canadian-motocross-chris-lee-walton-raceway-and-the-transcan-79722017