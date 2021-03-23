InsideX Presented by Parts Canada is Back for Season 2 on Fox Sports Racing 

Starting this Wednesday, March 24th at 9:30pm (EST), tune in for the Premier Motorsport update show as hosts Kyle Thompson and Ryan Gauld catch up after a long off-season in the race world, and discuss what’s in store for 2021.



New features like Parts Canada Dream Bike and Roodz Garage take the viewer outside the studio, and a better look at Motocross.



The show will broadcast Wednesday’s on Fox Sport Racing, as well as the FloRacing.com app, the new home for all things Moto.



Keep up with InsideX at www.insidextv.com



Click the link below to see which channel and provider has Fox Sports Racing: