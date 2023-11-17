Kade Walker Injured at Baja 1000

Kade Walker Injured at Baja 1000

By Billy Rainford

Canadian Kade Walker is competing at his first Baja 1000 in Mexico but crashed and has now made it to a hospital. All we know at this time is what we’re seeing on Ty Davis‘s Instagram page.

Kade is living with the Davis family in California and extended his contract with the SLR Honda team to race off-road for them again. Kade won the NGPC series in 2023 and his new contract includes the famed Baja 1000, which he was racing for the first time.

We’ll keep watch for any updates on Kade’s condition and pass them on here as soon as we see them.

We’re wishing Kade a full and speedy recovery.

We spoke with him at Glen Helen in California a couple weeks ago as he was preparing for the race: