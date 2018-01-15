Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

I hope everyone had a great weekend. I decided to sit this one out. There was a chance I was going to make the long drive to Worcester, Massachusetts, but then the thought of where the DMX Van was going to be taking me in the very near future, some couch time sounded great.

I made the drive across the city over to Steve Emery‘s place to watch the Houston Supercross. Remember him? ‘Emery236’ on MX Forum for all those years? You wouldn’t recognize Steve these days. After hanging up the motocross leathers a couple years ago, he’s turned himself into one of those crazy running guys. Seriously, he had to make sure he ran exactly 5.1 kilometres Sunday morning because, added to the 16 he did Saturday, that gave him the exact distance of a half marathon. Yes, crazy.

You know what else? He’s actually got those number stickers in the rear window of his brand new pick up. Gone are the days when there would have been a Racer X Canada badge or maybe one of those classic MX Forum girlie stickers. Gone. They’ve been replaced by non-combustible human-powered numerical references to running races, like “21.1.” You’ve seen them.

Anyway, I warned him last year that I was going to rib him for his transformation from dirt bike dad and racer to smoothie-drinking, spandex-wearing, early-to-bed going, health nut, when he canceled a west coast Supercross viewing party because it started too late and he had to jog in the morning. I think that should cover it. At least he’s back in the motocross ‘news.’ And you should see him now. He’s a lean, mean, running machine!

We all threw our loonies into a pile and picked our 450 winners. We let Jamie Ruddock of Motovan fame pick first because he got last pick in the 250 class (which nobody won, by the way). He went with Ken Roczen, I took Cole Seely, and Steve picked Jason Anderson. In hindsight, there’s no way Jason should have been available for the 3rd guy to pick. Oh well, live and learn. Steve can head out and get himself a large coffee this morning with all his winnings.

Jeff McConkey will be checking in with his ‘McThoughts‘ from Houston at some point today, so I won’t go into much more detail on the racing. Suffice it to say, the loss of Marvin Musquin from taking the ‘safe way’ through the whoops really sucks for the series…or does it?

With Eli Tomac and him out for a round or two, it will give the rest of the field a chance to pull ahead and then we get to watch these two maniacs try to chase them down for the next 15 rounds. If they both race like they did before their crashes, it could make for a pretty entertaining 2018 season.

Congratulations to Jason Anderson and the Rockstar Husqvarna team on the win.

We had some Canadians racing all over the place over the weekend, so let’s get to the results portion of this cup of coffee.

Shelby Turner Races Her First Hard Enduro in Texas

Two-time Canadian West Women’s MX Champion, Shelby Turner, lined up for her first ‘Hard Enduro’ in Texas over the weekend. The REVLimiter event took place in Decatur and it sounds like Shelby’s first time went pretty well, to say the least.

She won the Women’s class on Saturday and then line up with the top riders on Sunday. We haven’t spoken with her, but her Instagram feed indicates she’s made it out alive.

OK, so maybe a ton of Women didn’t show up to race, but a win is a win, and she qualified to race with the big guns on Sunday.

This clip will leave you with either appreciation for the riders making it through the event or simply asking the question, “Why?”

Some dude named Cody Webb showed up and won everything…

You can find full results from all 5 races here: https://www.livelaps.com/event?1330

Brock Leitner Makes the Night Show in Houston

Canadian #497 Brock Leitner made his way into the night program at round 2 of the Monster Energy Supercross Series in Houston. Like Brock told us last week, it’s all about the realistic goals, and making it into the night show was the first one. Now it’s time to KNOW that’s where he belongs and keep moving his way up the results sheet.

Qualifying: 36th

Heat 1: 17th (Top 9 move directly to main)

LCQ: 11th (Top 4 move on to the main)

The series moves back to Anaheim for A2 this week.

Also, it’s the first round for the Amateur Day coming up in Anaheim. We’ll have both Canadian brothers #53 Bjorn Viney and #43 Noah Viney to cheer for at this one. Good luck, guys. And maybe #327 Brandon Gourlay in Pro Sport or something?

Tanner Ward at Round 2 of Amsoil Arenacross in Worcester

#184 Tanner Ward took his Team Carey KTM and headed all the way east to Worcester, MA for round 2 of the Amsoil Arenacross Championship.

Tanner proved last weekend at round 1 in Dayton that he has the speed to compete, he just needed to throw down a faster lap in qualifying to make it easier on himself.

He did that in this week and made it into the night program in both classes, AX Lites and 250 AX.

AX Lites:

Qualifying: 22nd

Heat 1: 8th

LCQ: 3

250 AX:

Qualifying: 27th

Heat 1: 10th

LCQ: 6th

You can find full results here: http://www.arenacross.com/event-results

The series heads to the Mohegan Sun Center in Wilkes-Barre, PA this coming weekend, Jan 20-21.

And we see you out there grabbing a podium in the Open C and a 4th in 250 C, #519 John McKenney from Welland, Ontario!

Open C Class – Overall Finish Positions Overall Heat

Finish LCQ

Finish Main

Finish 1st – RYAN FRIEDLY

NEW MILFORD, CT

#20 1st

Heat 3 1st

2nd – NICHOLAS GOSSELIN

PASCOAG, RI

#64 2nd

Heat 3 2nd

3rd – JOHN MCKENNEY

WELLAND, ON, CANADA

#519 1st

Heat 2 3rd

4th – JOSHUA MALONEY

TROY, NY

#155 3rd

Heat 3 4th

5th – ZAC BLANCO

CHEPACHET, RI

#527 3rd

Heat 1 5th



Tyler Medaglia Training in Florida

In what has become the worst kept secret of the upcoming season, Tyler Medaglia seems to be riding a green bike. Yes, Tyler of Huber Motorsports fame. In a world where social media is king and word travels faster than it used to when you’d look in your local newspaper’s sports section and cross your fingers in hopes they may print the weekend’s motocross results, secrets are almost non-existent.

From Tyler’s Instagram feed: https://www.instagram.com/t_medaglia/

The rumour mill has been turning for the past month or more about the possibility of last year’s newly-formed Huber Motorsports motocross effort was making a brand change. Well, the fact that Tyler is in Florida riding a Kawasaki appears to be the final proof that this is indeed happening.

We’ve promised to leave all the details to come out in due time to allow the team to solidify sponsor deals and get a press release out. But there it is, Tyler Medaglia is riding a Kawasaki in Florida. We’ll leave them alone until they can dot their i’s and cross there t’s. And yes, the same rumour mill is churning out the names Shawn Maffenbeier and Mike Alessi, but as the old In Living Colour skit said, “…I ain’t one to gossip, so you ain’t heard nothin’ from me!”

Car/Bike Summary | Dakar Rally | Stage 8

Racer X Canada Hats

More often than not, it gets brought to my attention that my follow through needs work. In golf and as in business, I need help. Remember a long time ago when I announced I’d bought a whole bunch of Racer X Canada hats and then took a list of people who wanted them? Well, that’s as far as it went. I got bogged down in the logistics of actually accepting payment and mailing them out. I dropped the ball and I’m sorry.

I still have all the hats and am still trying to figure out how to go about getting these to the people who want them. Not everyone has PayPal and not everyone does online banking…or do they? Would email transfers be the way to go? Mailed cheques? Trunk sale?

We just cleaned out our storage space here at the house and there was this box of 32 RXC hats I’d promised to a bunch of people. Sorry about that. Let’s try this again…

2018 MCQMX Canadian Snow Bike MX Nationals

Round 1: Feb 10-11 Sicomous, BC

Round 2: March 3-4 Coquihalla Summit, Britton Creek, BC

Round 3: March 17-18 Revy Riders MX TYrack, Revelstoke, BC

Amateur racing is Saturdays and Pros race on Sundays. Snowmobiles are also welcome to race on the Saturdays.

You can register HERE.

For more information, check out the MCQMX websiste HERE.

CSRA Snow Bike Racing Schedule

OK, so you’re not in BC. You can race another Snow Bike ‘Canadian Championship’ in Ontario at the CSRA Nationals.

Schedule:

I hope that got you through another cup for the day. Did you check out our interview with newly-retired racer, #377 Christophe Pourcel? If not, here’s the link right HERE.

Be sure to check back later to read Jeff’s ‘McThoughts‘ from Houston. Have a great week, everyone.