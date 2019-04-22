By Billy Rainford
Good Monday Morning. It’s a holiday for a lot of you out there. Of course, what that means is you’re spending it somewhere at the races or at a practice track. That’s just how it goes. I remember my family always looking back over the year and realizing we’d just spent Easter, Victoria Day, Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, Canada Day, Labour Day, Halloween, and sometimes even Remembrance Day traveling to a race somewhere in either Ontario, New York, or Michigan.
Even if your end result isn’t making it to the Pro ranks, growing up racing your dirt bike takes you away from the “normal” things kids and parents do. Kids sacrifice weekends with their friends and parents give up weekend work around the house and yard.
Both my parents worked as I was growing up, and they both made a ton of sacrifices to make sure we all got to the races each week.
You don’t really appreciate it as it’s happening. It’s usually not until you age and mature a little bit that you’re able to reflect on just how much the sport is about your entire family and not just the person sitting on the bike. Motocross is, in fact, a family sport.
Back in my day, we would also race in a house league series put on at Hully Gully. This legendary track was just over an hour north of my home town of London and racing was on Thursday evenings and Saturdays. Picture what that meant to my parents.
Both worked until at least 5pm and would have to rush home only to jump into the car and drive to the races. Racing started at 7 and ended just after 9. We’d then hop back into the vehicle and hope to make it home by 10 or 10:30. I’d get up for school and they’d be up for work. And, of course, Sundays were for the competitive racing series somewhere around southwestern Ontario or in Michigan’s District 14.
Again, like I said, it was just assumed it would happen when I was a kid. It wasn’t until I was older that I was able to look back and fully understand the commitment it takes for a young kid to make it to the races and progress through this crazy sport.
I’ve talked about this in Monday Morning Coffees in the past, but these thoughts roll through my mind more often as I age, and I just think it’s important to realize how much effort this sport takes for the riders and the families.
If you’re a kid racing and you’ve managed to read all of this (not likely), take the time to tell whoever it is that is seeing you make it to all these races on weekends where there is always something else they may rather be doing, and thank them. If you’re someone who is actually making sure a kid gets to the races and practice tracks all the time, give yourself a pat on the back.
Neither of you may realize it while you’re so immersed in it, but you will have memories and a bond that will last a lifetime. Trust me, it’s huge.
Check this out. We’ve actually got a title sponsor for our pre-race and post-race shows we’ll be doing this season! We’ve done many of them before, but this season we’ve got a fun new twist. Sneaky Weasel by Balderdash Brewing is coming on board to get these things rolling.
Currently available in BC and Saskatchewan, Sneaky Weasel will be making its way into Ontario stores and then to the rest of Canada very soon.
We’ll fire the first show of the season up this week in Sarnia for round 3 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Series and then keep the ball rolling for the rest of the summer.
Basically, this is why we started the Moto Central News Show a few weeks back, just to get the idea rolling. The plan is to have a set with a few casual lawn chairs. some patio lanterns, and a nice, cold cooler of tasty malt beverages.
We’ll have as many guests as we can on each time and go over what happened the previous week and talk about what we can expect for the current week.
Riders, team managers, and industry folk from all over are welcome and will be interviewed in the very relaxed setting.
With good wifi, we’ll set it up live, but if wifi is unavailable we’ll have to record it and then post it up when wifi is found. It’s going to be a lot of fun and should be something worth watching.
We still don’t have an official name for it but something along the lines of The Moto Central Patio Party by Sneaky Weasel but we’ll sort that out soon enough.
Anyway, it’s going to be fun, so watch for more on this as we close in on Sarnia this week.
2-Stroke World Championships at Glen Helen
|
|
|
| 1st
| #82
|
| JUSTIN HOEFT
,
|1st
|1st
| 2nd
| #23
|
| CHRIS PLUOFFE
CASTIC,
|4th
|3rd
| 3rd
| #129
|
| COLTON AECK
,
|6th
|2nd
| 4th
| #62
|
| ALEX RAY
MILAN, TN
|7th
|4th
| 5th
| #710
|
| TYLER NICHOLSON
,
|8th
|5th
| 6th
| #33
|
| TIM WEIGAND
,
|9th
|6th
| 7th
| #140
|
| MATTHEW CERAMI
,
|10th
|8th
| 8th
| #222
|
| BRIAN BEGIN
SAN DIMAS,
|12th
|7th
| 9th
| #521
|
| RYAN WILSON
SUN CITY, AZ
|13th
|10th
| 10th
| #8
|
| MICHAEL BLOSE
,
|11th
|12th
| 11th
| #24
|
| ROBERT CASPER
YORBA LINDA, CA
|15th
|9th
| 12th
| #48
|
| BROC SHOEMAKER
,
|2nd
|DNF
| 13th
| #144
|
| ANDREW DAEELLO
, CA
|16th
|11th
| 14th
| #45x
|
| BRIAN MEDEIROS
LAKE ELSINIRE,
|3rd
|DNF
| 15th
| #211
|
| CRAIG CANDY
,
|14th
|14th
| 16th
| #444
|
| BRADLEY OLSEN
EAST HELENA, MT
|20th
|13th
| 17th
| #78
|
| ED FOEDISH
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
|19th
|16th
| 18th
| #987
|
| CODY MILLER
PEORIA, AZ
|18th
|17th
| 19th
| #101
|
| GAGE DAY
,
|21st
|15th
| 20th
| #128
|
| NATHAN RIVERA
SURPISE, AZ
|23rd
|18th
| 21st
| #17
|
| KEVIN JONES
,
|17th
|DNF
| 22nd
| #524
|
| ROBBY SCHOTT
,
|5th
|DNS
| 23rd
| #138
|
| STRIDER KNOTTS
SPANISH FORK, UT
|22nd
|DNS
| DNF
| #12
|
| CODY MACKIE
,
|DNF
|DNS
|
|
|
|
|
| 1st
| #777
|
| BLAYNE THOMPSON
,
|1st
|2nd
| 2nd
| #15
|
| DOUG DUBACH
,
|2nd
|3rd
| 3rd
| #186
|
| RAY OBERMEYER
RIVERSIDE,
|5th
|4th
| 4th
| #22
|
| ZACH SPANO
,
|3rd
|6th
| 5th
| #413
|
| SHAUN HILLION
,
|9th
|5th
| 6th
| #51
|
| MOWGLI GUTIERREZ
,
|8th
|8th
| 7th
| #474
|
| CHIP CONNELL
,
|7th
|9th
| 8th
| #763
|
| DANE ROUSE
,
|10th
|7th
| 9th
| #13
|
| MATAS INDA
MOORPART,
|DNF
|1st
| 10th
| #4
|
| DYAN BENNETT
APPLE VALLEY,
|4th
|DNS
| 11th
| #00
|
| STEVEN STUTZ
,
|6th
|DNS
|
|
|
| 1st
| #141
|
| ROBBIE WAGEMAN
,
|1st
|2nd
| 2nd
| #805
|
| CARLEN GARDNER
PASO ROBLES, CA
|3rd
|1st
| 3rd
| #319
|
| COTY SCHOCK
DOUG, DE
|4th
|3rd
| 4th
| #3
|
| MIKE BROWN
BRISTOL, TN
|5th
|5th
| 5th
| #427
|
| DEEGAN VONLOSSBERG
,
|7th
|8th
| 6th
| #951
|
| RYAN SURRATT
,
|12th
|4th
| 7th
| #71
|
| JOSH MOSIMAN
,
|6th
|12th
| 8th
| #82
|
| JUSTIN HOEFT
,
|9th
|11th
| 9th
| #595
|
| DOMINIC DESIMONE
PERRIS, CA
|11th
|10th
| 10th
| #777
|
| BLAYNE THOMPSON
,
|16th
|6th
| 11th
| #40
|
| RJ WAGEMAN
,
|10th
|14th
| 12th
| #39
|
| RICKY DIETRICH
, WA
|20th
|7th
| 13th
| #184
|
| DENNIS STAPLETON
,
|17th
|13th
| 14th
| #110
|
| KAI AIELLO
TEMCULA, CA
|15th
|15th
| 15th
| #153
|
| CARSON CARR
,
|14th
|16th
| 16th
| #259
|
| TALLON LAFOUNTAINE
BANNING, CA
|22nd
|9th
| 17th
| #246
|
| WILLY SIMONS
,
|13th
|18th
| 18th
| #195
|
| KEATON WARD
,
|21st
|17th
| 19th
| #43
|
| TYLER BOWERS
,
|2nd
|DNF
| 20th
| #816
|
| JUSTIN MUSCUTT
,
|24th
|20th
| 21st
| #22
|
| ZACH SPANO
,
|25th
|23rd
| 22nd
| #194
|
| JERRY ROBIN
,
|8th
|DNF
| 23rd
| #67
|
| ERIC JONES
,
|28th
|22nd
| 24th
| #292
|
| KOLTON DEAN
,
|30th
|21st
| 25th
| #45
|
| BRIAN MEDEIROS
LAKE ELSINIRE,
|26th
|26th
| 26th
| #994
|
| MICHAEL SMITH
,
|29th
|25th
| 27th
| #247
|
| ROBERT NALEZNY
,
|31st
|24th
| 28th
| #211
|
| TEVIN TAPIA
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
|DNF
|19th
| 29th
| #123
|
| TIMOTHY SCOTT
GARDEN VALLEY, C
|33rd
|27th
| 30th
| #311
|
| JERED THOMAS
,
|32nd
|28th
| 31st
| #710
|
| TYLER NICHOLSON
,
|19th
|DNF
| 32nd
| #192
|
| JAKOB ALVAREZ
,
|23rd
|DNF
| 33rd
| #49
|
| BILLY LEA
SAN JOSE, CA
|27th
|DNF
| 34th
| #605
|
| JETTI PIFIER
,
|DNF
|29th
| 35th
| #444
|
| BRADLEY OLSEN
EAST HELENA, MT
|DNF
|30th
| 36th
| #138
|
| STRIDER KNOTTS
SPANISH FORK, UT
|34th
|DNF
| 37th
| #13
|
| MATAS INDA
MOORPART,
|18th
|DNS
| DNF
| #800
|
| MIKE ALESSI
HILLARD, FL
|DNF
|DNS
| DNF
| #1
|
| ZACH BELL
,
|DNF
|DNS
| DNF
| #553
|
| BRENT ROUSE
, CA
|DNF
|DNS
| DNS
| #4
|
| DYAN BENNETT
APPLE VALLEY,
|DNS
|DNS
Full results HERE.
Cal Classic at Fox Raceway
|
|
|
| 1st
| #10
| JEREMY RYAN – KTM
SANTA NELLA, CA
|2nd
|1st
|50
| 2nd
| #552
| LARRY REYES JR – KTM
HOUSTON, TX
|4th
|2nd
|44
| 3rd
| #211
| BROCK BENNETT – HSK
BAKERSFIELD, CA
|6th
|3rd
|40
| 4th
| #36
| LUKE KALAITZIAN – HSK
LA TUNA CANYON, CA
|5th
|5th
|36
| 5th
| #153
| CONNER DEGRAAF – KTM
MANTECA, CA
|8th
|6th
|32
| 6th
| #44
| JUSTIN ARAGAKI – KTM
MORGAN HILL, CA
|11th
|7th
|30
| 7th
| #224
| DAKOTA BENDER – YAM
WINCHESTER, CA
|10th
|8th
|28
| 8th
| #34
| TAYLER ALLRED – KTM
WEST JORDAN, UT
|9th
|9th
|26
| 9th
| #991
| BROCK HENRY – KTM
KELONNA, BC
|12th
|11th
|24
| 10th
| #84
| HUNTER DASILVA – KTM
FOLSOM, CA
|15th
|10th
|22
|
|
|
| 1st
| #135
| JOSH BRIGGS – HSK
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
|1st
|2nd
|50
| 2nd
| #991
| BROCK HENRY – KTM
KELOWNA, BC
|3rd
|1st
|44
| 3rd
| #12
| HAWK HAND – KTM
COARSEGOLD, CA
|4th
|3rd
|40
| 4th
| #279
| BRANDON WEEKS – KTM
ALPINE, CA
|6th
|4th
|36
| 5th
| #202
| JACOB CAMP – KTM
LAKESIDE, CA
|9th
|5th
|32
| 6th
| #33
| YUVRAJSINH DESHMUKH – KTM
PUNE INDIA,
|8th
|7th
|30
| 7th
| #05
| CHANCE HAYWARD – YAM
ANDERSON, CA
|7th
|8th
|28
| 8th
| #514
| AXEL PALSSON – HON
TEMECULA, CA
|11th
|9th
|26
| 9th
| #84
| JACK ANDERSON – KTM
HELPER, UT
|2nd
|DNF
|24
| 10th
| #434
| COLE DILLEY – YAM
PHOENIX, AZ
|5th
|DNS
|22
|
|
|
| 1st
| #5
| MADDOX TEMMERMAN – HSK
VISALIA, CA
|1st
|2nd
|*0
| 2nd
| #55
| RYDER DARRIGO – KTM
CORONA, CA
|2nd
|3rd
|*0
| 3rd
| #husk
| HENRY BUCK KARVASEK – HSK
VENTURA, CA
|3rd
|6th
|*0
| 4th
| #99
| BRAYDAN COMERFORD – KTM
FORT PIERCE, FL
|7th
|4th
|*0
| 5th
| #777
| MATTHEW CRUZ – COB
RIVERSIDE, CA
|6th
|5th
|*0
| 6th
| #115
| BRAXTYN MES – COB
ALAMO, CA
|4th
|8th
|*0
| 7th
| #125
| MARCUS TRUJILLO – COB
AMARILLO, TX
|5th
|12th
|*0
| 8th
| #247
| WYATT THURMAN – COB
TEMECULA, CA
|17th
|1st
|*0
| 9th
| #81
| CASH HALKYARD – HSK
COURTENAY CANADA,
|11th
|7th
|*0
| 10th
| #556
| MATTHEW NARANJO – COB
RIVERSIDE, CA
|9th
|9th
|*0
|
|
|
| 1st
| #199
| RYDER DIFRANCESCO – KAW
BAKERSFIELD, CA
|1st
|1st
|50
| 2nd
| #38
| HAIDEN DEEGAN – KTM
TEMECULA, CA
|2nd
|2nd
|44
| 3rd
| #2
| PARKER ROSS – KTM
HERALD, CA
|4th
|3rd
|40
| 4th
| #28
| PRESTON BOESPFLUG – KTM
BATTLE GROUND, WA
|3rd
|9th
|36
| 5th
| #105
| REVEN GORDON – SUZ
ATASCADERO, CA
|8th
|5th
|32
| 6th
| #299
| JULIEN BEAUMER – SUZ
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
|6th
|8th
|30
| 7th
| #51x
| ERIC ACEVEDO – KTM
EXETER, CA
|11th
|4th
|28
| 8th
| #35
| COLLIN ALLEN – YAM
HASLET, TX
|9th
|6th
|26
| 9th
| #43
| NOAH VINEY – KTM
MORGAN HILL, CA/CANADA
|5th
|11th
|24
| 10th
| #76
| JORDAN MILLER – KTM
MONTGOMERY, TX
|7th
|10th
|22
|
|
|
| 1st
| #199
| RYDER DIFRANCESCO – KAW
BAKERSFIELD, CA
|1st
|1st
|50
| 2nd
| #2
| PARKER ROSS – KTM
HERALD, CA
|3rd
|2nd
|44
| 3rd
| #28
| PRESTON BOESPFLUG – KTM
BATTLE GROUND, WA
|2nd
|3rd
|40
| 4th
| #51x
| ERIC ACEVEDO – KTM
EXETER, CA
|4th
|5th
|36
| 5th
| #35
| COLLIN ALLEN – YAM
HASLET, TX
|7th
|4th
|32
| 6th
| #43
| NOAH VINEY – KTM
MORGAN HILL, CA/CANADA
|6th
|6th
|30
| 7th
| #299
| JULIEN BEAUMER – SUZ
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
|5th
|8th
|28
| 8th
| #37
| LANDIN PEPPERD – KTM
WASILLA, AK
|8th
|7th
|26
| 9th
| #5
| TREVOR BENARD – KTM
GILBERT, AZ
|15th
|10th
|24
| 10th
| #57
| COLE COKER – TM
ALAMEDA, CA
|14th
|11th
|22
|
|
|
| 1st
| #711
| MAXIMUS VOHLAND – KTM
GRANITE BAY, CA
|1st
|1st
|50
| 2nd
| #832
| CHANCE HYMAS – KAW
POCATELLO, ID
|2nd
|3rd
|44
| 3rd
| #44
| MARCELO LEODORICO – KTM
MURRIETA, CA
|4th
|4th
|40
| 4th
| #72
| CROCKETT MYERS – HSK
NAVASOTA, TX
|3rd
|5th
|36
| 5th
| #199
| RYDER DIFRANCESCO – KAW
BAKERSFIELD, CA
|8th
|2nd
|32
| 6th
| #239
| BENJAMIN GARIB – KTM
LAS CONDES,
|5th
|6th
|30
| 7th
| #142
| SAGE LEWIS – KTM
DESTIN, FL
|6th
|8th
|28
| 8th
| #101
| GAGE WILCOX – HSK
STANSBURY PARK, UT
|9th
|7th
|26
| 9th
| #33
| MADDOX JARVIS – KTM
SANTAQUIN, UT
|7th
|9th
|24
| 10th
| #45
| SLADE VAROLA – SUZ
SIMI VALLEY, CA
|11th
|10th
|22
| 11th
| #74
| JAXON PASCAL – KTM
FREDERICK, CO
|10th
|11th
|20
| 12th
| #416
| HAYDEN ROBINSON – HSK
MENIFEE, CA
|14th
|12th
|18
| 13th
| #204
| CHRISTOPHER CROUSHORN – HSK
SNOHOMISH, WA
|12th
|14th
|16
| 14th
| #41
| JACKSON NORRIS – KTM
VALLEY CENTER, CA
|16th
|13th
|14
| 15th
| #39
| CONNOR GARCIA – HSK
FRESNO, CA
|18th
|15th
|12
| 16th
| #43
| NOAH VINEY – KTM
MORGAN HILL, CA/CANADA
|15th
|DNF
|10
|
|
|
| 1st
| #33
| ANTHONY GONSALVES – KAW
ORANGEVALE, CA
|1st
|1st
|50
| 2nd
| #55x
| SETH JOHNSON – YAM
ESCONDIDO, CA
|3rd
|2nd
|44
| 3rd
| #22
| TYLER BAUER – YAM
GALT, CA
|5th
|3rd
|40
| 4th
| #14
| ANDREW BRAGDON – YAM
BISHOP, CA
|4th
|4th
|36
| 5th
| #329
| CHASE TAYLOR – YAM
EL CAJON, CA
|6th
|7th
|32
| 6th
| #147
| JAKE KEIFFER – YAM
VALENCIA, CA
|2nd
|11th
|30
| 7th
| #279
| BRANDON WEEKS – KTM
ALPINE, CA
|8th
|6th
|28
| 8th
| #135
| JOSH BRIGGS – HSK
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
|7th
|8th
|26
| 9th
| #293
| KAITLYN JACOBS – KTM
WILDOMAR, CA
|9th
|9th
|24
| 10th
| #515
| BRENNAN VOTH – YAM
PEACE RIVER, AB
|11th
|10th
|22
|
|
|
| 1st
| #34
| JARRETT FRYE – YAM
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
|2nd
|1st
|50
| 2nd
| #325
| STILEZ ROBERTSON – KAW
BAKERSFIELD, CA
|3rd
|2nd
|44
| 3rd
| #80
| PRESTON KILROY – SUZ
AFTON, WY
|4th
|4th
|40
| 4th
| #55
| AUSTIN BLACK – SUZ
TUALATIN, OR
|7th
|3rd
|36
| 5th
| #601
| OTTO BERTON – KTM
CANYON LAKE, CA
|5th
|5th
|32
| 6th
| #130
| MATTHEW SIGLER – KTM
BISHOP, CA
|6th
|6th
|30
| 7th
| #17
| DAVID DABIN – YAM
LIHUE, HI
|8th
|9th
|28
| 8th
| #872
| COBEY CARPER – HSK
GOLD BAR, WA
|11th
|7th
|26
| 9th
| #24
| TOMMY RIOS – YAM
WINDERMERE, FL
|9th
|12th
|24
| 10th
| #127
| COLE BAILEY – HON
PASO ROBLES, CA
|10th
|13th
|22
| 11th
| #988
| PRESTON YOST – YAM
GILBERT, AZ
|13th
|11th
|20
| 12th
| #220
| LUCAS LAMBORN – YAM
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
|16th
|10th
|18
| 13th
| #329
| MATTHEW LEBLANC – YAM
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
|1st
|DNF
|16
| 14th
| #25
| CADE MATHERLY – KTM
ENCINITAS,
|14th
|14th
|14
| 15th
| #437
| ETHAN BEUTLER – HSK
PASCO, WA
|12th
|18th
|12
| 16th
| #56
| ALESSIO SASSO – KAW
POWAY, CA
|15th
|16th
|10
| 17th
| #271
| NATE FEILMEIER – KTM
MISSION VIEJO CA, CA
|18th
|15th
|8
| 18th
| #13
| WYATT MATTSON – HSK
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
|DNF
|8th
|6
| 19th
| #73
| TEDDY WEEKS – KTM
ALPINE, CA
|17th
|17th
|4
| 20th
| #52
| TYLER UENAKA – HSK
MOUNTAIN HOUSE, CA
|19th
|DNF
|2
| 21st
| #256
| TYLER HARTMAN – YAM
WILDOMAR, CA
|20th
|DNF
|0
| 22nd
| #28
| LEVI NEWBY – HSK
WHITEHALL, MT
|21st
|DNS
|0
| 23rd
| #888
| BURGERD WYNAND GILIOMEE – KTM
COQUITLAM, BC
|22nd
|DNS
|0
| DNF
| #587
| AIDEN TIJERO – KTM
RIPON, CA
|DNF
|DNS
|0
| DNS
| #35
| TRYSTON PULLIN – HSK
PLACERVILLE, CA
|DNS
|DNS
|0
| DNS
| #74
| DYLAN SCHWARTZ – SUZ
ALPINE, CA
|DNS
|DNS
|0
|
|
|
| 1st
| #47
| JO SHIMODA – HON
MENIFEE, CA
|2nd
|2nd
|50
| 2nd
| #63
| PIERCE BROWN – KTM
SANDY, UT
|3rd
|3rd
|44
| 3rd
| #49
| JETT LAWRENCE – HON
CORONA, CA
|7th
|1st
|40
| 4th
| #122
| CARSON MUMFORD – HON
SIMI VALLEY, CA
|5th
|4th
|36
| 5th
| #99
| LANCE KOBUSCH – SUZ
NEW FLORENCE, MO
|4th
|6th
|32
| 6th
| #223
| PARKER MASHBURN – KTM
STEPHENVILLE, TX
|8th
|5th
|30
| 7th
| #85
| WYATT LYONSMITH – KTM
BOISE, ID
|9th
|8th
|28
| 8th
| #227
| DEREK KELLEY – YAM
RIVERSIDE, CA
|10th
|12th
|26
| 9th
| #505
| MCCLELLAN HILE – SUZ
ATASCADERO, CA
|12th
|11th
|24
| 10th
| #232
| DYLAN BOLINGER – HSK
CORONA, CA
|15th
|9th
|22
| 11th
| #25
| SLATER COLBY – YAM
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
|16th
|10th
|20
| 12th
| #88
| JACK FOWLER – HON
DALLAS, OR
|14th
|13th
|18
| 13th
| #196
| HUNTER LAWRENCE – HON
CORONA, CA
|1st
|DNF
|16
| 14th
| #128
| CARTER HALPAIN – YAM
LUBBOCK, TX
|24th
|7th
|14
| 15th
| #48
| BLAKE COBBIN – KTM
OAK HILLS, CA
|19th
|15th
|12
| 16th
| #37
| CHRISTOPHER SHENOY – HSK
SOQUEL, CA
|23rd
|14th
|10
| 17th
| #12
| BRANDON SUSSMAN – YAM
MISSION VIEJO, CA
|22nd
|16th
|8
| 18th
| #127
| BRADEN ONEAL – YAM
CHATSWORTH, CA
|21st
|17th
|6
| 19th
| #671
| TYLER DUCRAY – KTM
GALT, CA
|20th
|18th
|4
| 20th
| #44
| RICHARD TAYLOR – YAM
WOODLAND HILLS, CA
|11th
|DNF
|2
|
|
|
| 1st
| #587
| AIDEN TIJERO – KTM
RIPON, CA
|1st
|2nd
|*0
| 2nd
| #24
| JOSHUA VARIZE – KTM
RIALTO, CA
|5th
|3rd
|*0
| 3rd
| #58
| HUNTER YODER – HON
MENIFEE, CA
|4th
|4th
|*0
| 4th
| #604
| MAX MILLER – KTM
SPRINGFIELD, OR
|3rd
|7th
|*0
| 5th
| #80
| PRESTON KILROY – SUZ
AFTON, WY
|11th
|1st
|*0
| 6th
| #19
| CAMERON GUYER – KTM
PERRIS,
|7th
|9th
|*0
| 7th
| #601
| OTTO BERTON – KTM
CANYON LAKE, CA
|12th
|5th
|*0
| 8th
| #17
| DAVID DABIN – YAM
LIHUE, HI
|10th
|8th
|*0
| 9th
| #13
| WYATT MATTSON – HSK
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
|13th
|6th
|*0
| 10th
| #24x
| TOMMY RIOS – YAM
WINDERMERE, FL
|9th
|10th
|*0
| 11th
| #130
| MATTHEW SIGLER – KTM
BISHOP, CA
|8th
|12th
|*0
| 12th
| #250
| NOLAN STALLINGS – KTM
VISALIA, CA
|6th
|16th
|*0
| 13th
| #110
| DEVON BATES – YAM
LAS VEGAS, NV
|16th
|13th
|*0
| 14th
| #988
| PRESTON YOST – YAM
GILBERT, AZ
|17th
|17th
|*0
| 15th
| #129
| JESSE GRASSO – KTM
TEMECULA, CA
|22nd
|15th
|*0
| 16th
| #437
| ETHAN BEUTLER – HSK
PASCO, WA
|15th
|22nd
|*0
| 17th
| #7
| ANDY FAHEY – YAM
TRUCKEE, CA
|20th
|18th
|*0
| 18th
| #73
| TEDDY WEEKS – KTM
ALPINE, CA
|19th
|19th
|*0
| 19th
| #25
| CADE MATHERLY – KTM
ENCINITAS,
|DNF
|11th
|*0
| 20th
| #121
| TRENT POMEROY – YAM
MISSION VIEJO, CA
|21st
|21st
|*0
| 21st
| #661
| MATIX SOTO – YAM
WILDOMAR, CA
|DNF
|14th
|0
| 22nd
| #52
| TYLER UENAKA – HSK
MOUNTAIN HOUSE, CA
|14th
|DNF
|0
| 23rd
| #100
| MANUEL MORENO – YAM
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
|24th
|20th
|0
| 24th
| #53
| BJORN VINEY – KAW
MURRIETA, CA/CANADA
|18th
|DNF
|0
|
|
|
| 1st
| #34
| JARRETT FRYE – YAM
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
|1st
|2nd
|50
| 2nd
| #329
| MATTHEW LEBLANC – YAM
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
|3rd
|1st
|44
| 3rd
| #325
| STILEZ ROBERTSON – KAW
BAKERSFIELD, CA
|2nd
|4th
|40
| 4th
| #55
| AUSTIN BLACK – SUZ
TUALATIN, OR
|4th
|3rd
|36
| 5th
| #127
| COLE BAILEY – HON
PASO ROBLES, CA
|6th
|6th
|32
| 6th
| #829
| TODD SIBELL – YAM
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
|8th
|5th
|30
| 7th
| #23
| ANTHONY RAYNARD – YAM
CAPE TOWN, SA
|7th
|7th
|28
| 8th
| #110
| DEVON BATES – YAM
LAS VEGAS, NV
|10th
|10th
|26
| 9th
| ##382
| CHASE HYMAS – HON
POCATELLO, ID
|13th
|8th
|24
| 10th
| #211
| KOLBY SILKWOOD – KTM
GRASS VALLEY, CA
|12th
|11th
|22
| 11th
| #437
| ETHAN BEUTLER – HSK
PASCO, WA
|15th
|9th
|20
| 12th
| #302
| BRANDON KANELOS – KTM
LAS VEGAS, NV
|DNF
|12th
|18
| 13th
| #28
| LEVI NEWBY – HSK
WHITEHALL, MT
|5th
|DNS
|16
| 14th
| #35
| TRYSTON PULLIN – HSK
PLACERVILLE, CA
|9th
|DNS
|14
| 15th
| #30
| BLAKE MACHADO – YAM
TULARE, CA
|11th
|DNS
|12
| 16th
| #888
| BURGERD WYNAND GILIOMEE – KTM
COQUITLAM, BC
|14th
|DNS
|10
|
|
|
| 1st
| #47
| JO SHIMODA – HON
MENIFEE, CA
|2nd
|1st
|50
| 2nd
| #49
| JETT LAWRENCE – HON
CORONA, CA
|3rd
|2nd
|44
| 3rd
| #63
| PIERCE BROWN – KTM
SANDY, UT
|5th
|3rd
|40
| 4th
| #99
| LANCE KOBUSCH – SUZ
NEW FLORENCE, MO
|7th
|5th
|36
| 5th
| #122
| CARSON MUMFORD – HON
SIMI VALLEY, CA
|4th
|8th
|32
| 6th
| #128
| CARTER HALPAIN – YAM
LUBBOCK, TX
|6th
|7th
|30
| 7th
| #223
| PARKER MASHBURN – KTM
STEPHENVILLE, TX
|9th
|6th
|28
| 8th
| #27
| DEREK KELLEY – HON
RIVERSIDE, CA
|13th
|4th
|26
| 9th
| #444
| CALEB TENNANT – KTM
WILDOMAR, CA
|10th
|9th
|24
| 10th
| #44
| RICHARD TAYLOR – YAM
WOODLAND HILLS, CA
|11th
|10th
|22
| 11th
| #505
| MCCLELLAN HILE – SUZ
ATASCADERO, CA
|12th
|11th
|20
| 12th
| #232
| DYLAN BOLINGER – HSK
CORONA, CA
|14th
|12th
|18
| 13th
| #85
| WYATT LYONSMITH – KTM
BOISE, ID
|15th
|13th
|16
| 14th
| #90
| BRAYDEN LESSLER – YAM
RAMONA, CA
|17th
|14th
|14
| 15th
| #200
| KYLE GREESON – KTM
OAKLEY, CA
|16th
|16th
|12
| 16th
| #196
| HUNTER LAWRENCE – HON
CORONA, CA
|1st
|DNF
|10
| 17th
| #25
| SLATER COLBY – YAM
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
|19th
|17th
|8
| 18th
| #127
| BRADEN ONEAL – YAM
CHATSWORTH, CA
|20th
|20th
|6
| 19th
| #269
| FRANKY MARTINI – YAM
ESCONDIDO, CA
|22nd
|19th
|4
| 20th
| #12
| BRANDON SUSSMAN – YAM
MISSION VIEJO, CA
|21st
|21st
|2
| 21st
| #69
| BOBBY PIAZZA – SUZ
EASTON, PA
|27th
|18th
|0
| 22nd
| #175
| BRENT BURKHART – KAW
, CA
|24th
|22nd
|0
| 23rd
| #42
| BRAD BURKHART – YAM
ELK GROVE, CA
|23rd
|23rd
|0
| 24th
| #929
| TAIKI KOGA – KAW
MENIFEE, CA
|DNF
|15th
|0
| 25th
| #766
| ERIC RIVERA – YAM
SACRAMENTO, CA
|26th
|24th
|0
| 26th
| #15
| JOSHUA KALLER – YAM
SIMI VALLEY, CA
|25th
|25th
|0
| 27th
| #222
| JOHN ROGGERO – YAM
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
|18th
|DNF
|0
| 30th
| #13
| TYSON JOHNSON – KTM
RIPON, CA
|8th
|DNS
|0
|
|
|
| 1st
| #587
| AIDEN TIJERO – KTM
RIPON, CA
|1st
|1st
|*0
| 2nd
| #58
| HUNTER YODER – HON
MENIFEE, CA
|2nd
|2nd
|*0
| 3rd
| #604
| MAX MILLER – KTM
SPRINGFIELD, OR
|3rd
|3rd
|*0
| 4th
| #601
| OTTO BERTON – KTM
CANYON LAKE, CA
|4th
|4th
|*0
| 5th
| #19
| CAMERON GUYER – KTM
PERRIS,
|6th
|5th
|*0
| 6th
| #988
| PRESTON YOST – YAM
GILBERT, AZ
|8th
|7th
|*0
| 7th
| #25
| CADE MATHERLY – KTM
ENCINITAS,
|7th
|8th
|*0
| 8th
| #73
| TEDDY WEEKS – KTM
ALPINE, CA
|11th
|9th
|*0
| 9th
| #110
| DEVON BATES – YAM
LAS VEGAS, NV
|10th
|10th
|*0
| 10th
| #7
| ANDY FAHEY – YAM
TRUCKEE, CA
|9th
|13th
|*0
| 11th
| #271
| NATE FEILMEIER – KTM
MISSION VIEJO CA, CA
|13th
|12th
|*0
| 12th
| #130
| MATTHEW SIGLER – KTM
BISHOP, CA
|DNF
|6th
|*0
| 13th
| #437
| ETHAN BEUTLER – HSK
PASCO, WA
|18th
|11th
|*0
| 14th
| #129
| JESSE GRASSO – KTM
TEMECULA, CA
|16th
|14th
|*0
| 15th
| #302
| BRANDON KANELOS – KTM
LAS VEGAS, NV
|17th
|15th
|*0
| 16th
| #661
| MATIX SOTO – YAM
WILDOMAR, CA
|14th
|DNF
|*0
| 17th
| #829
| TODD SIBELL – YAM
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
|5th
|DNS
|*0
| 18th
| #250
| NOLAN STALLINGS – KTM
VISALIA, CA
|12th
|DNS
|*0
| 19th
| #888
| BURGERD WYNAND GILIOMEE – KTM
COQUITLAM, BC
|15th
|DNS
|*0
|
|
|
| 1st
| #47
| JO SHIMODA – HON
MENIFEE, CA
|2nd
|1st
|50
| 2nd
| #49
| JETT LAWRENCE – HON
CORONA, CA
|4th
|2nd
|44
| 3rd
| #122
| CARSON MUMFORD – HON
SIMI VALLEY, CA
|5th
|4th
|40
| 4th
| #128
| CARTER HALPAIN – YAM
LUBBOCK, TX
|3rd
|6th
|36
| 5th
| #99
| LANCE KOBUSCH – SUZ
NEW FLORENCE, MO
|7th
|5th
|32
| 6th
| #505
| MCCLELLAN HILE – SUZ
ATASCADERO, CA
|11th
|7th
|30
| 7th
| #223
| PARKER MASHBURN – KTM
STEPHENVILLE, TX
|8th
|11th
|28
| 8th
| #227
| DEREK KELLEY – YAM
RIVERSIDE, CA
|10th
|10th
|26
| 9th
| #232
| DYLAN BOLINGER – HSK
CORONA, CA
|9th
|12th
|24
| 10th
| #929
| TAIKI KOGA – KAW
MENIFEE, CA
|15th
|8th
|22
| 11th
| #88
| JACK FOWLER – HON
DALLAS, OR
|13th
|13th
|20
| 12th
| #85
| WYATT LYONSMITH – KTM
BOISE, ID
|18th
|9th
|18
| 13th
| #25
| SLATER COLBY – YAM
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
|17th
|14th
|16
| 14th
| #33
| MICHAEL QUINN – YAM
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
|19th
|16th
|14
| 15th
| #12
| BRANDON SUSSMAN – YAM
MISSION VIEJO, CA
|21st
|15th
|12
| 16th
| #196
| HUNTER LAWRENCE – HON
CORONA, CA
|1st
|DNF
|10
| 17th
| #69
| COLE TOMPKINS – HON
LANCASTER, CA
|20th
|17th
|8
| 18th
| #63
| PIERCE BROWN – KTM
SANDY, UT
|DNF
|3rd
|6
| 19th
| #116
| DYLAN KAPPELER – HSK
REDWOOD CITY, CA
|24th
|18th
|4
| 20th
| #114
| BRAD BURKHART – YAM
ELK GROVE, CA
|25th
|20th
|2
Full results HERE.
And the award for most amazing full name of the year goes to…. *drum roll*….BURGERD WYNAND GILIOMEE!
Big Kahuna at Kamloops
2019 Big Kahuna CXCCW R1
Check it out, MXer Lee Coutts went out and led the first lap of the Big Kahuna Enduro at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC!
|Overall A Long – Cumulative Race Times by Place
|Place
|Rider#
|Rider Name
|Brand
|Class
|Lap 1
|Lap 2
|Lap 3
|Lap 4
|Lap 5
|Lap 6
|Lap 7
|Lap 8
|Lap 9
|Lap 10
|Lap 11
|Lap 12
|1
|1084
|Trystan Hart
|HUS
|Masters
|0:03:07 (2)
|0:16:18 (1)
|0:29:36 (1)
|0:43:11 (1)
|0:56:39 (1)
|1:10:17 (1)
|1:23:56 (1)
|1:37:37 (1)
|1:51:09 (1)
|2:04:53 (1)
|2:18:37 (1)
|2:32:17 (1)
|2
|1021
|Kevin Dupuis
|HUS
|Masters
|0:03:38 (6)
|0:17:47 (3)
|0:32:05 (3)
|0:46:20 (3)
|1:00:34 (3)
|1:14:39 (2)
|1:28:56 (2)
|1:43:44 (2)
|1:58:12 (2)
|2:12:52 (2)
|2:27:22 (2)
|2:42:11 (2)
|3
|1523
|Lee Coutts
|YAM
|Masters
|0:02:57 (1)
|0:19:18 (12)
|0:32:52 (5)
|0:46:45 (4)
|1:01:02 (4)
|1:15:34 (4)
|1:30:20 (4)
|1:44:44 (3)
|1:59:35 (3)
|2:13:54 (3)
|2:28:24 (3)
|2:44:04 (3)
|4
|1001
|Joshua Bridge
|HUS
|Masters
|0:03:23 (3)
|0:17:22 (2)
|0:31:31 (2)
|0:46:06 (2)
|1:00:24 (2)
|1:14:45 (3)
|1:29:26 (3)
|1:45:15 (4)
|1:59:43 (4)
|2:14:07 (4)
|2:29:38 (4)
|2:47:28 (4)
|5
|1008
|Jason Schrage W
|HON
|Masters
|0:03:48 (9)
|0:18:35 (8)
|0:33:20 (9)
|0:48:25 (10)
|1:03:05 (8)
|1:17:23 (5)
|1:32:07 (5)
|1:46:32 (5)
|2:01:11 (5)
|2:15:38 (5)
|2:30:32 (5)
|
|6
|2783
|Joe Nikirk
|YAM
|Expert
|0:04:47 (21)
|0:19:02 (11)
|0:33:26 (10)
|0:47:55 (6)
|1:02:47 (6)
|1:18:42 (9)
|1:33:28 (6)
|1:48:16 (6)
|2:03:02 (6)
|2:18:02 (6)
|2:34:18 (6)
|
|7
|1017
|Blake Watkinson
|HUS
|Masters
|0:03:30 (5)
|0:17:56 (4)
|0:32:32 (4)
|0:47:23 (5)
|1:02:36 (5)
|1:17:36 (7)
|1:33:49 (9)
|1:48:55 (8)
|2:04:04 (7)
|2:19:25 (7)
|2:35:09 (7)
|
|8
|1262
|Ben Gustavson
|KTM
|Masters
|0:03:44 (8)
|0:18:30 (7)
|0:33:15 (8)
|0:48:06 (7)
|1:02:52 (7)
|1:17:34 (6)
|1:33:38 (8)
|1:48:43 (7)
|2:04:10 (8)
|2:19:35 (8)
|2:35:32 (8)
|
|9
|1817
|Steve Gerig
|YAM
|Masters
|0:04:00 (12)
|0:18:55 (9)
|0:33:46 (12)
|0:48:36 (11)
|1:03:32 (10)
|1:18:37 (8)
|1:33:36 (7)
|1:49:58 (9)
|2:05:11 (9)
|2:20:54 (9)
|2:36:06 (9)
|
|10
|1044
|Dustin Labby
|HUS
|Masters
|0:03:29 (4)
|0:18:07 (5)
|0:33:09 (7)
|0:48:25 (9)
|1:03:46 (11)
|1:19:04 (11)
|1:34:14 (11)
|1:50:06 (10)
|2:05:39 (10)
|2:21:09 (10)
|2:37:00 (10)
|
|11
|3063
|Stephen Foord
|BET
|Vet Exp
|0:05:43 (33)
|0:20:39 (26)
|0:35:28 (18)
|0:50:43 (16)
|1:05:39 (15)
|1:20:59 (15)
|1:36:11 (14)
|1:52:04 (15)
|2:07:20 (13)
|2:22:40 (11)
|2:38:20 (11)
|
|12
|3178
|Steve Stites
|HUS
|Vet Exp
|0:05:09 (28)
|0:19:49 (17)
|0:34:58 (15)
|0:49:50 (14)
|1:04:51 (13)
|1:20:03 (12)
|1:36:06 (13)
|1:51:31 (13)
|2:07:13 (12)
|2:22:54 (12)
|2:38:26 (12)
|
|13
|2055
|Duncan Ensign
|BET
|Expert
|0:04:12 (13)
|0:18:57 (10)
|0:33:33 (11)
|0:49:03 (12)
|1:04:25 (12)
|1:20:15 (13)
|1:35:44 (12)
|1:51:28 (12)
|2:07:09 (11)
|2:22:56 (13)
|2:38:44 (13)
|
|14
|2099
|Branden Petrie
|KTM
|Expert
|0:04:24 (15)
|0:19:37 (16)
|0:34:41 (13)
|0:49:48 (13)
|1:05:06 (14)
|1:20:18 (14)
|1:36:25 (15)
|1:52:02 (14)
|2:07:46 (14)
|2:23:42 (14)
|2:39:43 (14)
|
|15
|3141
|Gilles Corbeil
|HUS
|Vet Exp
|0:05:25 (31)
|0:20:20 (21)
|0:35:34 (20)
|0:50:49 (17)
|1:06:29 (18)
|1:22:00 (17)
|1:38:30 (17)
|1:54:15 (16)
|2:09:49 (15)
|2:25:56 (15)
|2:41:43 (15)
|
|16
|2155
|Jeremy Deschamps
|YAM
|Expert
|0:04:47 (20)
|0:20:10 (19)
|0:35:36 (21)
|0:51:04 (19)
|1:06:23 (17)
|1:22:24 (18)
|1:38:55 (18)
|1:54:48 (18)
|2:10:31 (16)
|2:26:20 (16)
|2:41:59 (16)
|
|17
|2036
|Kurt Mortensen
|KTM
|Expert
|0:04:21 (14)
|0:19:32 (15)
|0:34:50 (14)
|0:50:23 (15)
|1:06:17 (16)
|1:21:48 (16)
|1:38:22 (16)
|1:54:19 (17)
|2:10:39 (17)
|2:26:43 (17)
|2:42:22 (17)
|
|18
|1013
|Kevin Dyck
|KTM
|Masters
|0:03:52 (10)
|0:19:21 (13)
|0:35:23 (16)
|0:53:08 (28)
|1:08:59 (23)
|1:23:59 (21)
|1:39:34 (19)
|1:55:52 (19)
|2:11:57 (19)
|2:28:24 (18)
|2:44:33 (18)
|
|19
|2033
|Alex Ferguson
|KTM
|Expert
|0:05:09 (27)
|0:20:47 (27)
|0:36:35 (25)
|0:52:36 (24)
|1:09:04 (24)
|1:25:20 (25)
|1:41:46 (24)
|1:57:35 (23)
|2:13:23 (20)
|2:28:59 (19)
|2:45:09 (19)
|
|20
|1352
|Derek Ledohowski
|HUS
|Masters
|0:03:42 (7)
|0:18:13 (6)
|0:32:54 (6)
|0:48:19 (8)
|1:03:23 (9)
|1:18:45 (10)
|1:34:07 (10)
|1:50:25 (11)
|2:10:41 (18)
|2:30:28 (20)
|
Full results HERE.
Have a great week, everyone. We’ll see you in Sarnia this weekend!
Be sure to check out our latest TWO TALES column where brothers Michael DaSilva and Christopher DaSilva go head to head. “On se voit a la courses…”