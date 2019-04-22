Monday Morning with Bigwave

By Billy Rainford

Good Monday Morning. It’s a holiday for a lot of you out there. Of course, what that means is you’re spending it somewhere at the races or at a practice track. That’s just how it goes. I remember my family always looking back over the year and realizing we’d just spent Easter, Victoria Day, Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, Canada Day, Labour Day, Halloween, and sometimes even Remembrance Day traveling to a race somewhere in either Ontario, New York, or Michigan.

Even if your end result isn’t making it to the Pro ranks, growing up racing your dirt bike takes you away from the “normal” things kids and parents do. Kids sacrifice weekends with their friends and parents give up weekend work around the house and yard.

Both my parents worked as I was growing up, and they both made a ton of sacrifices to make sure we all got to the races each week.

You don’t really appreciate it as it’s happening. It’s usually not until you age and mature a little bit that you’re able to reflect on just how much the sport is about your entire family and not just the person sitting on the bike. Motocross is, in fact, a family sport.

Back in my day, we would also race in a house league series put on at Hully Gully. This legendary track was just over an hour north of my home town of London and racing was on Thursday evenings and Saturdays. Picture what that meant to my parents.

Both worked until at least 5pm and would have to rush home only to jump into the car and drive to the races. Racing started at 7 and ended just after 9. We’d then hop back into the vehicle and hope to make it home by 10 or 10:30. I’d get up for school and they’d be up for work. And, of course, Sundays were for the competitive racing series somewhere around southwestern Ontario or in Michigan’s District 14.

Again, like I said, it was just assumed it would happen when I was a kid. It wasn’t until I was older that I was able to look back and fully understand the commitment it takes for a young kid to make it to the races and progress through this crazy sport.

I’ve talked about this in Monday Morning Coffees in the past, but these thoughts roll through my mind more often as I age, and I just think it’s important to realize how much effort this sport takes for the riders and the families.

If you’re a kid racing and you’ve managed to read all of this (not likely), take the time to tell whoever it is that is seeing you make it to all these races on weekends where there is always something else they may rather be doing, and thank them. If you’re someone who is actually making sure a kid gets to the races and practice tracks all the time, give yourself a pat on the back.

Neither of you may realize it while you’re so immersed in it, but you will have memories and a bond that will last a lifetime. Trust me, it’s huge.

Check this out. We’ve actually got a title sponsor for our pre-race and post-race shows we’ll be doing this season! We’ve done many of them before, but this season we’ve got a fun new twist. Sneaky Weasel by Balderdash Brewing is coming on board to get these things rolling.

Currently available in BC and Saskatchewan, Sneaky Weasel will be making its way into Ontario stores and then to the rest of Canada very soon.

We’ll fire the first show of the season up this week in Sarnia for round 3 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Series and then keep the ball rolling for the rest of the summer.

Basically, this is why we started the Moto Central News Show a few weeks back, just to get the idea rolling. The plan is to have a set with a few casual lawn chairs. some patio lanterns, and a nice, cold cooler of tasty malt beverages.

We’ll have as many guests as we can on each time and go over what happened the previous week and talk about what we can expect for the current week.

Riders, team managers, and industry folk from all over are welcome and will be interviewed in the very relaxed setting.

With good wifi, we’ll set it up live, but if wifi is unavailable we’ll have to record it and then post it up when wifi is found. It’s going to be a lot of fun and should be something worth watching.

We still don’t have an official name for it but something along the lines of The Moto Central Patio Party by Sneaky Weasel but we’ll sort that out soon enough.

Anyway, it’s going to be fun, so watch for more on this as we close in on Sarnia this week.

2-Stroke World Championships at Glen Helen

125 PRO – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st  #82 Husqvarna  JUSTIN HOEFT
 1st 1st
 2nd  #23 Husqvarna  CHRIS PLUOFFE
CASTIC, 		 4th 3rd
 3rd  #129 Yamaha  COLTON AECK
 6th 2nd
 4th  #62 Suzuki  ALEX RAY
MILAN, TN		 7th 4th
 5th  #710 KTM  TYLER NICHOLSON
 8th 5th
 6th  #33 Husqvarna  TIM WEIGAND
 9th 6th
 7th  #140 Honda  MATTHEW CERAMI
 10th 8th
 8th  #222 Yamaha  BRIAN BEGIN
SAN DIMAS, 		 12th 7th
 9th  #521 Yamaha  RYAN WILSON
SUN CITY, AZ		 13th 10th
 10th  #8 Suzuki  MICHAEL BLOSE
 11th 12th
 11th  #24 Honda  ROBERT CASPER
YORBA LINDA, CA		 15th 9th
 12th  #48 Kawasaki  BROC SHOEMAKER
 2nd DNF
 13th  #144 Yamaha  ANDREW DAEELLO
, CA		 16th 11th
 14th  #45x KTM  BRIAN MEDEIROS
LAKE ELSINIRE, 		 3rd DNF
 15th  #211 Yamaha  CRAIG CANDY
 14th 14th
 16th  #444 Yamaha  BRADLEY OLSEN
EAST HELENA, MT		 20th 13th
 17th  #78 Yamaha  ED FOEDISH
SCOTTSDALE, AZ		 19th 16th
 18th  #987 Honda  CODY MILLER
PEORIA, AZ		 18th 17th
 19th  #101 Honda  GAGE DAY
 21st 15th
 20th  #128 Yamaha  NATHAN RIVERA
SURPISE, AZ		 23rd 18th
 21st  #17 Yamaha  KEVIN JONES
 17th DNF
 22nd  #524 TM  ROBBY SCHOTT
 5th DNS
 23rd  #138 Yamaha  STRIDER KNOTTS
SPANISH FORK, UT		 22nd DNS
 DNF  #12 Yamaha  CODY MACKIE
 DNF DNS
25 YRS EXP – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st  #777 Kawasaki  BLAYNE THOMPSON
 1st 2nd
 2nd  #15 Yamaha  DOUG DUBACH
 2nd 3rd
 3rd  #186 Yamaha  RAY OBERMEYER
RIVERSIDE, 		 5th 4th
 4th  #22 KTM  ZACH SPANO
 3rd 6th
 5th  #413 Yamaha  SHAUN HILLION
 9th 5th
 6th  #51 Husqvarna  MOWGLI GUTIERREZ
 8th 8th
 7th  #474 Yamaha  CHIP CONNELL
 7th 9th
 8th  #763 Honda  DANE ROUSE
 10th 7th
 9th  #13 Yamaha  MATAS INDA
MOORPART, 		 DNF 1st
 10th  #4 DEN  DYAN BENNETT
APPLE VALLEY, 		 4th DNS
 11th  #00 Unknown  STEVEN STUTZ
 6th DNS
OPEN PRO – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st  #141 Yamaha  ROBBIE WAGEMAN
 1st 2nd
 2nd  #805 Yamaha  CARLEN GARDNER
PASO ROBLES, CA		 3rd 1st
 3rd  #319 Yamaha  COTY SCHOCK
DOUG, DE		 4th 3rd
 4th  #3 Yamaha  MIKE BROWN
BRISTOL, TN		 5th 5th
 5th  #427 Yamaha  DEEGAN VONLOSSBERG
 7th 8th
 6th  #951 Suzuki  RYAN SURRATT
 12th 4th
 7th  #71 Husqvarna  JOSH MOSIMAN
 6th 12th
 8th  #82 Husqvarna  JUSTIN HOEFT
 9th 11th
 9th  #595 Honda  DOMINIC DESIMONE
PERRIS, CA		 11th 10th
 10th  #777 Kawasaki  BLAYNE THOMPSON
 16th 6th
 11th  #40 Yamaha  RJ WAGEMAN
 10th 14th
 12th  #39 Honda  RICKY DIETRICH
, WA		 20th 7th
 13th  #184 KTM  DENNIS STAPLETON
 17th 13th
 14th  #110 KTM  KAI AIELLO
TEMCULA, CA		 15th 15th
 15th  #153 Yamaha  CARSON CARR
 14th 16th
 16th  #259 Honda  TALLON LAFOUNTAINE
BANNING, CA		 22nd 9th
 17th  #246 Yamaha  WILLY SIMONS
 13th 18th
 18th  #195 KTM  KEATON WARD
 21st 17th
 19th  #43 Kawasaki  TYLER BOWERS
 2nd DNF
 20th  #816 Yamaha  JUSTIN MUSCUTT
 24th 20th
 21st  #22 KTM  ZACH SPANO
 25th 23rd
 22nd  #194 TM  JERRY ROBIN
 8th DNF
 23rd  #67 Yamaha  ERIC JONES
 28th 22nd
 24th  #292 Yamaha  KOLTON DEAN
 30th 21st
 25th  #45 KTM  BRIAN MEDEIROS
LAKE ELSINIRE, 		 26th 26th
 26th  #994 Yamaha  MICHAEL SMITH
 29th 25th
 27th  #247 Suzuki  ROBERT NALEZNY
 31st 24th
 28th  #211 Kawasaki  TEVIN TAPIA
LAKE ELSINORE, CA		 DNF 19th
 29th  #123 KTM  TIMOTHY SCOTT
GARDEN VALLEY, C		 33rd 27th
 30th  #311 Kawasaki  JERED THOMAS
 32nd 28th
 31st  #710 KTM  TYLER NICHOLSON
 19th DNF
 32nd  #192 Unknown  JAKOB ALVAREZ
 23rd DNF
 33rd  #49 Yamaha  BILLY LEA
SAN JOSE, CA		 27th DNF
 34th  #605 Yamaha  JETTI PIFIER
 DNF 29th
 35th  #444 Yamaha  BRADLEY OLSEN
EAST HELENA, MT		 DNF 30th
 36th  #138 Yamaha  STRIDER KNOTTS
SPANISH FORK, UT		 34th DNF
 37th  #13 Yamaha  MATAS INDA
MOORPART, 		 18th DNS
 DNF  #800 Honda  MIKE ALESSI
HILLARD, FL		 DNF DNS
 DNF  #1 Kawasaki  ZACH BELL
 DNF DNS
 DNF  #553 Honda  BRENT ROUSE
, CA		 DNF DNS
 DNS  #4 DEN  DYAN BENNETT
APPLE VALLEY, 		 DNS DNS

Full results HERE.

Cal Classic at Fox Raceway

125cc (12-16) B/C – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #10  JEREMY RYAN  – KTM
SANTA NELLA, CA		 2nd 1st 50
 2nd  #552  LARRY REYES JR  – KTM
HOUSTON, TX		 4th 2nd 44
 3rd  #211  BROCK BENNETT  – HSK
BAKERSFIELD, CA		 6th 3rd 40
 4th  #36  LUKE KALAITZIAN  – HSK
LA TUNA CANYON, CA		 5th 5th 36
 5th  #153  CONNER DEGRAAF  – KTM
MANTECA, CA		 8th 6th 32
 6th  #44  JUSTIN ARAGAKI  – KTM
MORGAN HILL, CA		 11th 7th 30
 7th  #224  DAKOTA BENDER  – YAM
WINCHESTER, CA		 10th 8th 28
 8th  #34  TAYLER ALLRED  – KTM
WEST JORDAN, UT		 9th 9th 26
 9th   #991  BROCK HENRY  – KTM
KELONNA, BC 		 12th 11th 24
 10th  #84  HUNTER DASILVA  – KTM
FOLSOM, CA		 15th 10th 22
125 C – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #135  JOSH BRIGGS  – HSK
CASTRO VALLEY, CA		 1st 2nd 50
 2nd   #991  BROCK HENRY  – KTM
KELOWNA, BC 		 3rd 1st 44
 3rd  #12  HAWK HAND  – KTM
COARSEGOLD, CA		 4th 3rd 40
 4th  #279  BRANDON WEEKS  – KTM
ALPINE, CA		 6th 4th 36
 5th  #202  JACOB CAMP  – KTM
LAKESIDE, CA		 9th 5th 32
 6th  #33  YUVRAJSINH DESHMUKH  – KTM
PUNE INDIA, 		 8th 7th 30
 7th  #05  CHANCE HAYWARD  – YAM
ANDERSON, CA		 7th 8th 28
 8th  #514  AXEL PALSSON  – HON
TEMECULA, CA		 11th 9th 26
 9th  #84  JACK ANDERSON  – KTM
HELPER, UT		 2nd DNF 24
 10th  #434  COLE DILLEY  – YAM
PHOENIX, AZ		 5th DNS 22
51cc 7-8 Limited – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #5  MADDOX TEMMERMAN  – HSK
VISALIA, CA		 1st 2nd *0
 2nd  #55  RYDER DARRIGO  – KTM
CORONA, CA		 2nd 3rd *0
 3rd  #husk  HENRY BUCK KARVASEK  – HSK
VENTURA, CA		 3rd 6th *0
 4th  #99  BRAYDAN COMERFORD  – KTM
FORT PIERCE, FL		 7th 4th *0
 5th  #777  MATTHEW CRUZ  – COB
RIVERSIDE, CA		 6th 5th *0
 6th  #115  BRAXTYN MES  – COB
ALAMO, CA		 4th 8th *0
 7th  #125  MARCUS TRUJILLO  – COB
AMARILLO, TX		 5th 12th *0
 8th  #247  WYATT THURMAN  – COB
TEMECULA, CA		 17th 1st *0
 9th  #81  CASH HALKYARD  – HSK
COURTENAY CANADA		 11th 7th *0
 10th  #556  MATTHEW NARANJO  – COB
RIVERSIDE, CA		 9th 9th *0
Mini Sr 1 (12-14) – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #199  RYDER DIFRANCESCO  – KAW
BAKERSFIELD, CA		 1st 1st 50
 2nd  #38  HAIDEN DEEGAN  – KTM
TEMECULA, CA		 2nd 2nd 44
 3rd  #2  PARKER ROSS  – KTM
HERALD, CA		 4th 3rd 40
 4th  #28  PRESTON BOESPFLUG  – KTM
BATTLE GROUND, WA		 3rd 9th 36
 5th  #105  REVEN GORDON  – SUZ
ATASCADERO, CA		 8th 5th 32
 6th  #299  JULIEN BEAUMER  – SUZ
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ		 6th 8th 30
 7th  #51x  ERIC ACEVEDO  – KTM
EXETER, CA		 11th 4th 28
 8th  #35  COLLIN ALLEN  – YAM
HASLET, TX		 9th 6th 26
 9th   #43  NOAH VINEY  – KTM
 MORGAN HILL, CA/CANADA		 5th 11th 24
 10th  #76  JORDAN MILLER  – KTM
MONTGOMERY, TX		 7th 10th 22
Mini Sr2 (10-15) – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #199  RYDER DIFRANCESCO  – KAW
BAKERSFIELD, CA		 1st 1st 50
 2nd  #2  PARKER ROSS  – KTM
HERALD, CA		 3rd 2nd 44
 3rd  #28  PRESTON BOESPFLUG  – KTM
BATTLE GROUND, WA		 2nd 3rd 40
 4th  #51x  ERIC ACEVEDO  – KTM
EXETER, CA		 4th 5th 36
 5th  #35  COLLIN ALLEN  – YAM
HASLET, TX		 7th 4th 32
 6th  #43  NOAH VINEY  – KTM
MORGAN HILL, CA/CANADA		 6th 6th 30
 7th  #299  JULIEN BEAUMER  – SUZ
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ		 5th 8th 28
 8th  #37  LANDIN PEPPERD  – KTM
WASILLA, AK		 8th 7th 26
 9th  #5  TREVOR BENARD  – KTM
GILBERT, AZ		 15th 10th 24
 10th  #57  COLE COKER  – TM
ALAMEDA, CA		 14th 11th 22
Super Mini 2 (13-16) – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #711  MAXIMUS VOHLAND  – KTM
GRANITE BAY, CA		 1st 1st 50
 2nd  #832  CHANCE HYMAS  – KAW
POCATELLO, ID		 2nd 3rd 44
 3rd  #44  MARCELO LEODORICO  – KTM
MURRIETA, CA		 4th 4th 40
 4th  #72  CROCKETT MYERS  – HSK
NAVASOTA, TX		 3rd 5th 36
 5th  #199  RYDER DIFRANCESCO  – KAW
BAKERSFIELD, CA		 8th 2nd 32
 6th  #239  BENJAMIN GARIB  – KTM
LAS CONDES, 		 5th 6th 30
 7th  #142  SAGE LEWIS  – KTM
DESTIN, FL		 6th 8th 28
 8th  #101  GAGE WILCOX  – HSK
STANSBURY PARK, UT		 9th 7th 26
 9th  #33  MADDOX JARVIS  – KTM
SANTAQUIN, UT		 7th 9th 24
 10th  #45  SLADE VAROLA  – SUZ
SIMI VALLEY, CA		 11th 10th 22
 11th  #74  JAXON PASCAL  – KTM
FREDERICK, CO		 10th 11th 20
 12th  #416  HAYDEN ROBINSON  – HSK
MENIFEE, CA		 14th 12th 18
 13th  #204  CHRISTOPHER CROUSHORN  – HSK
SNOHOMISH, WA		 12th 14th 16
 14th  #41  JACKSON NORRIS  – KTM
VALLEY CENTER, CA		 16th 13th 14
 15th  #39  CONNOR GARCIA  – HSK
FRESNO, CA		 18th 15th 12
 16th  #43  NOAH VINEY  – KTM
MORGAN HILL, CA/CANADA		 15th DNF 10
250 C – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #33  ANTHONY GONSALVES  – KAW
ORANGEVALE, CA		 1st 1st 50
 2nd  #55x  SETH JOHNSON  – YAM
ESCONDIDO, CA		 3rd 2nd 44
 3rd  #22  TYLER BAUER  – YAM
GALT, CA		 5th 3rd 40
 4th  #14  ANDREW BRAGDON  – YAM
BISHOP, CA		 4th 4th 36
 5th  #329  CHASE TAYLOR  – YAM
EL CAJON, CA		 6th 7th 32
 6th  #147  JAKE KEIFFER  – YAM
VALENCIA, CA		 2nd 11th 30
 7th  #279  BRANDON WEEKS  – KTM
ALPINE, CA		 8th 6th 28
 8th  #135  JOSH BRIGGS  – HSK
CASTRO VALLEY, CA		 7th 8th 26
 9th  #293  KAITLYN JACOBS  – KTM
WILDOMAR, CA		 9th 9th 24
 10th  #515  BRENNAN VOTH  – YAM
PEACE RIVER, AB 		 11th 10th 22
250 B – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #34  JARRETT FRYE  – YAM
MECHANICSVILLE, MD		 2nd 1st 50
 2nd  #325  STILEZ ROBERTSON  – KAW
BAKERSFIELD, CA		 3rd 2nd 44
 3rd  #80  PRESTON KILROY  – SUZ
AFTON, WY		 4th 4th 40
 4th  #55  AUSTIN BLACK  – SUZ
TUALATIN, OR		 7th 3rd 36
 5th  #601  OTTO BERTON  – KTM
CANYON LAKE, CA		 5th 5th 32
 6th  #130  MATTHEW SIGLER  – KTM
BISHOP, CA		 6th 6th 30
 7th  #17  DAVID DABIN  – YAM
LIHUE, HI		 8th 9th 28
 8th  #872  COBEY CARPER  – HSK
GOLD BAR, WA		 11th 7th 26
 9th  #24  TOMMY RIOS  – YAM
WINDERMERE, FL		 9th 12th 24
 10th  #127  COLE BAILEY  – HON
PASO ROBLES, CA		 10th 13th 22
 11th  #988  PRESTON YOST  – YAM
GILBERT, AZ		 13th 11th 20
 12th  #220  LUCAS LAMBORN  – YAM
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA		 16th 10th 18
 13th  #329  MATTHEW LEBLANC  – YAM
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA		 1st DNF 16
 14th  #25  CADE MATHERLY  – KTM
ENCINITAS, 		 14th 14th 14
 15th  #437  ETHAN BEUTLER  – HSK
PASCO, WA		 12th 18th 12
 16th  #56  ALESSIO SASSO  – KAW
POWAY, CA		 15th 16th 10
 17th  #271  NATE FEILMEIER  – KTM
MISSION VIEJO CA, CA		 18th 15th 8
 18th  #13  WYATT MATTSON  – HSK
EL DORADO HILLS, CA		 DNF 8th 6
 19th  #73  TEDDY WEEKS  – KTM
ALPINE, CA		 17th 17th 4
 20th  #52  TYLER UENAKA  – HSK
MOUNTAIN HOUSE, CA		 19th DNF 2
 21st  #256  TYLER HARTMAN  – YAM
WILDOMAR, CA		 20th DNF 0
 22nd  #28  LEVI NEWBY  – HSK
WHITEHALL, MT		 21st DNS 0
 23rd  #888  BURGERD WYNAND GILIOMEE  – KTM
COQUITLAM, BC 		 22nd DNS 0
 DNF  #587  AIDEN TIJERO  – KTM
RIPON, CA		 DNF DNS 0
 DNS  #35  TRYSTON PULLIN  – HSK
PLACERVILLE, CA		 DNS DNS 0
 DNS  #74  DYLAN SCHWARTZ  – SUZ
ALPINE, CA		 DNS DNS 0
250 Pro – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #47  JO SHIMODA  – HON
MENIFEE, CA		 2nd 2nd 50
 2nd  #63  PIERCE BROWN  – KTM
SANDY, UT		 3rd 3rd 44
 3rd  #49  JETT LAWRENCE  – HON
CORONA, CA		 7th 1st 40
 4th  #122  CARSON MUMFORD  – HON
SIMI VALLEY, CA		 5th 4th 36
 5th  #99  LANCE KOBUSCH  – SUZ
NEW FLORENCE, MO		 4th 6th 32
 6th  #223  PARKER MASHBURN  – KTM
STEPHENVILLE, TX		 8th 5th 30
 7th  #85  WYATT LYONSMITH  – KTM
BOISE, ID		 9th 8th 28
 8th  #227  DEREK KELLEY  – YAM
RIVERSIDE, CA		 10th 12th 26
 9th  #505  MCCLELLAN HILE  – SUZ
ATASCADERO, CA		 12th 11th 24
 10th  #232  DYLAN BOLINGER  – HSK
CORONA, CA		 15th 9th 22
 11th  #25  SLATER COLBY  – YAM
SCOTTSDALE, AZ		 16th 10th 20
 12th  #88  JACK FOWLER  – HON
DALLAS, OR		 14th 13th 18
 13th  #196  HUNTER LAWRENCE  – HON
CORONA, CA		 1st DNF 16
 14th  #128  CARTER HALPAIN  – YAM
LUBBOCK, TX		 24th 7th 14
 15th  #48  BLAKE COBBIN  – KTM
OAK HILLS, CA		 19th 15th 12
 16th  #37  CHRISTOPHER SHENOY  – HSK
SOQUEL, CA		 23rd 14th 10
 17th  #12  BRANDON SUSSMAN  – YAM
MISSION VIEJO, CA		 22nd 16th 8
 18th  #127  BRADEN ONEAL  – YAM
CHATSWORTH, CA		 21st 17th 6
 19th  #671  TYLER DUCRAY  – KTM
GALT, CA		 20th 18th 4
 20th  #44  RICHARD TAYLOR  – YAM
WOODLAND HILLS, CA		 11th DNF 2
250 B Limited – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #587  AIDEN TIJERO  – KTM
RIPON, CA		 1st 2nd *0
 2nd  #24  JOSHUA VARIZE  – KTM
RIALTO, CA		 5th 3rd *0
 3rd  #58  HUNTER YODER  – HON
MENIFEE, CA		 4th 4th *0
 4th  #604  MAX MILLER  – KTM
SPRINGFIELD, OR		 3rd 7th *0
 5th  #80  PRESTON KILROY  – SUZ
AFTON, WY		 11th 1st *0
 6th  #19  CAMERON GUYER  – KTM
PERRIS, 		 7th 9th *0
 7th  #601  OTTO BERTON  – KTM
CANYON LAKE, CA		 12th 5th *0
 8th  #17  DAVID DABIN  – YAM
LIHUE, HI		 10th 8th *0
 9th  #13  WYATT MATTSON  – HSK
EL DORADO HILLS, CA		 13th 6th *0
 10th  #24x  TOMMY RIOS  – YAM
WINDERMERE, FL		 9th 10th *0
 11th  #130  MATTHEW SIGLER  – KTM
BISHOP, CA		 8th 12th *0
 12th  #250  NOLAN STALLINGS  – KTM
VISALIA, CA		 6th 16th *0
 13th  #110  DEVON BATES  – YAM
LAS VEGAS, NV		 16th 13th *0
 14th  #988  PRESTON YOST  – YAM
GILBERT, AZ		 17th 17th *0
 15th  #129  JESSE GRASSO  – KTM
TEMECULA, CA		 22nd 15th *0
 16th  #437  ETHAN BEUTLER  – HSK
PASCO, WA		 15th 22nd *0
 17th  #7  ANDY FAHEY  – YAM
TRUCKEE, CA		 20th 18th *0
 18th  #73  TEDDY WEEKS  – KTM
ALPINE, CA		 19th 19th *0
 19th  #25  CADE MATHERLY  – KTM
ENCINITAS, 		 DNF 11th *0
 20th  #121  TRENT POMEROY  – YAM
MISSION VIEJO, CA		 21st 21st *0
 21st  #661  MATIX SOTO  – YAM
WILDOMAR, CA		 DNF 14th 0
 22nd  #52  TYLER UENAKA  – HSK
MOUNTAIN HOUSE, CA		 14th DNF 0
 23rd  #100  MANUEL MORENO  – YAM
LAKE ELSINORE, CA		 24th 20th 0
 24th  #53  BJORN VINEY  – KAW
MURRIETA, CA/CANADA		 18th DNF 0
450 B – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #34  JARRETT FRYE  – YAM
MECHANICSVILLE, MD		 1st 2nd 50
 2nd  #329  MATTHEW LEBLANC  – YAM
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA		 3rd 1st 44
 3rd  #325  STILEZ ROBERTSON  – KAW
BAKERSFIELD, CA		 2nd 4th 40
 4th  #55  AUSTIN BLACK  – SUZ
TUALATIN, OR		 4th 3rd 36
 5th  #127  COLE BAILEY  – HON
PASO ROBLES, CA		 6th 6th 32
 6th  #829  TODD SIBELL  – YAM
SAN BERNARDINO, CA		 8th 5th 30
 7th  #23  ANTHONY RAYNARD  – YAM
CAPE TOWN, SA		 7th 7th 28
 8th  #110  DEVON BATES  – YAM
LAS VEGAS, NV		 10th 10th 26
 9th  ##382  CHASE HYMAS  – HON
POCATELLO, ID		 13th 8th 24
 10th  #211  KOLBY SILKWOOD  – KTM
GRASS VALLEY, CA		 12th 11th 22
 11th  #437  ETHAN BEUTLER  – HSK
PASCO, WA		 15th 9th 20
 12th  #302  BRANDON KANELOS  – KTM
LAS VEGAS, NV		 DNF 12th 18
 13th  #28  LEVI NEWBY  – HSK
WHITEHALL, MT		 5th DNS 16
 14th  #35  TRYSTON PULLIN  – HSK
PLACERVILLE, CA		 9th DNS 14
 15th  #30  BLAKE MACHADO  – YAM
TULARE, CA		 11th DNS 12
 16th  #888  BURGERD WYNAND GILIOMEE  – KTM
COQUITLAM, BC 		 14th DNS 10
450 Pro – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #47  JO SHIMODA  – HON
MENIFEE, CA		 2nd 1st 50
 2nd  #49  JETT LAWRENCE  – HON
CORONA, CA		 3rd 2nd 44
 3rd  #63  PIERCE BROWN  – KTM
SANDY, UT		 5th 3rd 40
 4th  #99  LANCE KOBUSCH  – SUZ
NEW FLORENCE, MO		 7th 5th 36
 5th  #122  CARSON MUMFORD  – HON
SIMI VALLEY, CA		 4th 8th 32
 6th  #128  CARTER HALPAIN  – YAM
LUBBOCK, TX		 6th 7th 30
 7th  #223  PARKER MASHBURN  – KTM
STEPHENVILLE, TX		 9th 6th 28
 8th  #27  DEREK KELLEY  – HON
RIVERSIDE, CA		 13th 4th 26
 9th  #444  CALEB TENNANT  – KTM
WILDOMAR, CA		 10th 9th 24
 10th  #44  RICHARD TAYLOR  – YAM
WOODLAND HILLS, CA		 11th 10th 22
 11th  #505  MCCLELLAN HILE  – SUZ
ATASCADERO, CA		 12th 11th 20
 12th  #232  DYLAN BOLINGER  – HSK
CORONA, CA		 14th 12th 18
 13th  #85  WYATT LYONSMITH  – KTM
BOISE, ID		 15th 13th 16
 14th  #90  BRAYDEN LESSLER  – YAM
RAMONA, CA		 17th 14th 14
 15th  #200  KYLE GREESON  – KTM
OAKLEY, CA		 16th 16th 12
 16th  #196  HUNTER LAWRENCE  – HON
CORONA, CA		 1st DNF 10
 17th  #25  SLATER COLBY  – YAM
SCOTTSDALE, AZ		 19th 17th 8
 18th  #127  BRADEN ONEAL  – YAM
CHATSWORTH, CA		 20th 20th 6
 19th  #269  FRANKY MARTINI  – YAM
ESCONDIDO, CA		 22nd 19th 4
 20th  #12  BRANDON SUSSMAN  – YAM
MISSION VIEJO, CA		 21st 21st 2
 21st  #69  BOBBY PIAZZA  – SUZ
EASTON, PA		 27th 18th 0
 22nd  #175  BRENT BURKHART  – KAW
, CA		 24th 22nd 0
 23rd  #42  BRAD BURKHART  – YAM
ELK GROVE, CA		 23rd 23rd 0
 24th  #929  TAIKI KOGA  – KAW
MENIFEE, CA		 DNF 15th 0
 25th  #766  ERIC RIVERA  – YAM
SACRAMENTO, CA		 26th 24th 0
 26th  #15  JOSHUA KALLER  – YAM
SIMI VALLEY, CA		 25th 25th 0
 27th  #222  JOHN ROGGERO  – YAM
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA		 18th DNF 0
 30th  #13  TYSON JOHNSON  – KTM
RIPON, CA		 8th DNS 0
450 B Limited – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #587  AIDEN TIJERO  – KTM
RIPON, CA		 1st 1st *0
 2nd  #58  HUNTER YODER  – HON
MENIFEE, CA		 2nd 2nd *0
 3rd  #604  MAX MILLER  – KTM
SPRINGFIELD, OR		 3rd 3rd *0
 4th  #601  OTTO BERTON  – KTM
CANYON LAKE, CA		 4th 4th *0
 5th  #19  CAMERON GUYER  – KTM
PERRIS, 		 6th 5th *0
 6th  #988  PRESTON YOST  – YAM
GILBERT, AZ		 8th 7th *0
 7th  #25  CADE MATHERLY  – KTM
ENCINITAS, 		 7th 8th *0
 8th  #73  TEDDY WEEKS  – KTM
ALPINE, CA		 11th 9th *0
 9th  #110  DEVON BATES  – YAM
LAS VEGAS, NV		 10th 10th *0
 10th  #7  ANDY FAHEY  – YAM
TRUCKEE, CA		 9th 13th *0
 11th  #271  NATE FEILMEIER  – KTM
MISSION VIEJO CA, CA		 13th 12th *0
 12th  #130  MATTHEW SIGLER  – KTM
BISHOP, CA		 DNF 6th *0
 13th  #437  ETHAN BEUTLER  – HSK
PASCO, WA		 18th 11th *0
 14th  #129  JESSE GRASSO  – KTM
TEMECULA, CA		 16th 14th *0
 15th  #302  BRANDON KANELOS  – KTM
LAS VEGAS, NV		 17th 15th *0
 16th  #661  MATIX SOTO  – YAM
WILDOMAR, CA		 14th DNF *0
 17th  #829  TODD SIBELL  – YAM
SAN BERNARDINO, CA		 5th DNS *0
 18th  #250  NOLAN STALLINGS  – KTM
VISALIA, CA		 12th DNS *0
 19th  #888  BURGERD WYNAND GILIOMEE  – KTM
COQUITLAM, BC 		 15th DNS *0
Open Pro – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st  #47  JO SHIMODA  – HON
MENIFEE, CA		 2nd 1st 50
 2nd  #49  JETT LAWRENCE  – HON
CORONA, CA		 4th 2nd 44
 3rd  #122  CARSON MUMFORD  – HON
SIMI VALLEY, CA		 5th 4th 40
 4th  #128  CARTER HALPAIN  – YAM
LUBBOCK, TX		 3rd 6th 36
 5th  #99  LANCE KOBUSCH  – SUZ
NEW FLORENCE, MO		 7th 5th 32
 6th  #505  MCCLELLAN HILE  – SUZ
ATASCADERO, CA		 11th 7th 30
 7th  #223  PARKER MASHBURN  – KTM
STEPHENVILLE, TX		 8th 11th 28
 8th  #227  DEREK KELLEY  – YAM
RIVERSIDE, CA		 10th 10th 26
 9th  #232  DYLAN BOLINGER  – HSK
CORONA, CA		 9th 12th 24
 10th  #929  TAIKI KOGA  – KAW
MENIFEE, CA		 15th 8th 22
 11th  #88  JACK FOWLER  – HON
DALLAS, OR		 13th 13th 20
 12th  #85  WYATT LYONSMITH  – KTM
BOISE, ID		 18th 9th 18
 13th  #25  SLATER COLBY  – YAM
SCOTTSDALE, AZ		 17th 14th 16
 14th  #33  MICHAEL QUINN  – YAM
LAKE ELSINORE, CA		 19th 16th 14
 15th  #12  BRANDON SUSSMAN  – YAM
MISSION VIEJO, CA		 21st 15th 12
 16th  #196  HUNTER LAWRENCE  – HON
CORONA, CA		 1st DNF 10
 17th  #69  COLE TOMPKINS  – HON
LANCASTER, CA		 20th 17th 8
 18th  #63  PIERCE BROWN  – KTM
SANDY, UT		 DNF 3rd 6
 19th  #116  DYLAN KAPPELER  – HSK
REDWOOD CITY, CA		 24th 18th 4
 20th  #114  BRAD BURKHART  – YAM
ELK GROVE, CA		 25th 20th 2

Full results HERE.

And the award for most amazing full name of the year goes to…. *drum roll*….BURGERD WYNAND GILIOMEE!

Big Kahuna at Kamloops

2019 Big Kahuna CXCCW R1

Check it out, MXer Lee Coutts went out and led the first lap of the Big Kahuna Enduro at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC!

Overall A Long – Cumulative Race Times by Place
Place Rider# Rider Name Brand Class Lap 1 Lap 2 Lap 3 Lap 4 Lap 5 Lap 6 Lap 7 Lap 8 Lap 9 Lap 10 Lap 11 Lap 12
1 1084 Trystan Hart HUS Masters 0:03:07 (2) 0:16:18 (1) 0:29:36 (1) 0:43:11 (1) 0:56:39 (1) 1:10:17 (1) 1:23:56 (1) 1:37:37 (1) 1:51:09 (1) 2:04:53 (1) 2:18:37 (1) 2:32:17 (1)
2 1021 Kevin Dupuis HUS Masters 0:03:38 (6) 0:17:47 (3) 0:32:05 (3) 0:46:20 (3) 1:00:34 (3) 1:14:39 (2) 1:28:56 (2) 1:43:44 (2) 1:58:12 (2) 2:12:52 (2) 2:27:22 (2) 2:42:11 (2)
3 1523 Lee Coutts YAM Masters 0:02:57 (1) 0:19:18 (12) 0:32:52 (5) 0:46:45 (4) 1:01:02 (4) 1:15:34 (4) 1:30:20 (4) 1:44:44 (3) 1:59:35 (3) 2:13:54 (3) 2:28:24 (3) 2:44:04 (3)
4 1001 Joshua Bridge HUS Masters 0:03:23 (3) 0:17:22 (2) 0:31:31 (2) 0:46:06 (2) 1:00:24 (2) 1:14:45 (3) 1:29:26 (3) 1:45:15 (4) 1:59:43 (4) 2:14:07 (4) 2:29:38 (4) 2:47:28 (4)
5 1008 Jason Schrage W HON Masters 0:03:48 (9) 0:18:35 (8) 0:33:20 (9) 0:48:25 (10) 1:03:05 (8) 1:17:23 (5) 1:32:07 (5) 1:46:32 (5) 2:01:11 (5) 2:15:38 (5) 2:30:32 (5)
6 2783 Joe Nikirk YAM Expert 0:04:47 (21) 0:19:02 (11) 0:33:26 (10) 0:47:55 (6) 1:02:47 (6) 1:18:42 (9) 1:33:28 (6) 1:48:16 (6) 2:03:02 (6) 2:18:02 (6) 2:34:18 (6)
7 1017 Blake Watkinson HUS Masters 0:03:30 (5) 0:17:56 (4) 0:32:32 (4) 0:47:23 (5) 1:02:36 (5) 1:17:36 (7) 1:33:49 (9) 1:48:55 (8) 2:04:04 (7) 2:19:25 (7) 2:35:09 (7)
8 1262 Ben Gustavson KTM Masters 0:03:44 (8) 0:18:30 (7) 0:33:15 (8) 0:48:06 (7) 1:02:52 (7) 1:17:34 (6) 1:33:38 (8) 1:48:43 (7) 2:04:10 (8) 2:19:35 (8) 2:35:32 (8)
9 1817 Steve Gerig YAM Masters 0:04:00 (12) 0:18:55 (9) 0:33:46 (12) 0:48:36 (11) 1:03:32 (10) 1:18:37 (8) 1:33:36 (7) 1:49:58 (9) 2:05:11 (9) 2:20:54 (9) 2:36:06 (9)
10 1044 Dustin Labby HUS Masters 0:03:29 (4) 0:18:07 (5) 0:33:09 (7) 0:48:25 (9) 1:03:46 (11) 1:19:04 (11) 1:34:14 (11) 1:50:06 (10) 2:05:39 (10) 2:21:09 (10) 2:37:00 (10)
11 3063 Stephen Foord BET Vet Exp 0:05:43 (33) 0:20:39 (26) 0:35:28 (18) 0:50:43 (16) 1:05:39 (15) 1:20:59 (15) 1:36:11 (14) 1:52:04 (15) 2:07:20 (13) 2:22:40 (11) 2:38:20 (11)
12 3178 Steve Stites HUS Vet Exp 0:05:09 (28) 0:19:49 (17) 0:34:58 (15) 0:49:50 (14) 1:04:51 (13) 1:20:03 (12) 1:36:06 (13) 1:51:31 (13) 2:07:13 (12) 2:22:54 (12) 2:38:26 (12)
13 2055 Duncan Ensign BET Expert 0:04:12 (13) 0:18:57 (10) 0:33:33 (11) 0:49:03 (12) 1:04:25 (12) 1:20:15 (13) 1:35:44 (12) 1:51:28 (12) 2:07:09 (11) 2:22:56 (13) 2:38:44 (13)
14 2099 Branden Petrie KTM Expert 0:04:24 (15) 0:19:37 (16) 0:34:41 (13) 0:49:48 (13) 1:05:06 (14) 1:20:18 (14) 1:36:25 (15) 1:52:02 (14) 2:07:46 (14) 2:23:42 (14) 2:39:43 (14)
15 3141 Gilles Corbeil HUS Vet Exp 0:05:25 (31) 0:20:20 (21) 0:35:34 (20) 0:50:49 (17) 1:06:29 (18) 1:22:00 (17) 1:38:30 (17) 1:54:15 (16) 2:09:49 (15) 2:25:56 (15) 2:41:43 (15)
16 2155 Jeremy Deschamps YAM Expert 0:04:47 (20) 0:20:10 (19) 0:35:36 (21) 0:51:04 (19) 1:06:23 (17) 1:22:24 (18) 1:38:55 (18) 1:54:48 (18) 2:10:31 (16) 2:26:20 (16) 2:41:59 (16)
17 2036 Kurt Mortensen KTM Expert 0:04:21 (14) 0:19:32 (15) 0:34:50 (14) 0:50:23 (15) 1:06:17 (16) 1:21:48 (16) 1:38:22 (16) 1:54:19 (17) 2:10:39 (17) 2:26:43 (17) 2:42:22 (17)
18 1013 Kevin Dyck KTM Masters 0:03:52 (10) 0:19:21 (13) 0:35:23 (16) 0:53:08 (28) 1:08:59 (23) 1:23:59 (21) 1:39:34 (19) 1:55:52 (19) 2:11:57 (19) 2:28:24 (18) 2:44:33 (18)
19 2033 Alex Ferguson KTM Expert 0:05:09 (27) 0:20:47 (27) 0:36:35 (25) 0:52:36 (24) 1:09:04 (24) 1:25:20 (25) 1:41:46 (24) 1:57:35 (23) 2:13:23 (20) 2:28:59 (19) 2:45:09 (19)
20 1352 Derek Ledohowski HUS Masters 0:03:42 (7) 0:18:13 (6) 0:32:54 (6) 0:48:19 (8) 1:03:23 (9) 1:18:45 (10) 1:34:07 (10) 1:50:25 (11) 2:10:41 (18) 2:30:28 (20)

Full results HERE.

Have a great week, everyone. We’ll see you in Sarnia this weekend!

Be sure to check out our latest TWO TALES column where brothers Michael DaSilva and Christopher DaSilva go head to head. “On se voit a la courses…”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 