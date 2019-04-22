Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Good Monday Morning. It’s a holiday for a lot of you out there. Of course, what that means is you’re spending it somewhere at the races or at a practice track. That’s just how it goes. I remember my family always looking back over the year and realizing we’d just spent Easter, Victoria Day, Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, Canada Day, Labour Day, Halloween, and sometimes even Remembrance Day traveling to a race somewhere in either Ontario, New York, or Michigan.

Even if your end result isn’t making it to the Pro ranks, growing up racing your dirt bike takes you away from the “normal” things kids and parents do. Kids sacrifice weekends with their friends and parents give up weekend work around the house and yard.

Both my parents worked as I was growing up, and they both made a ton of sacrifices to make sure we all got to the races each week.

You don’t really appreciate it as it’s happening. It’s usually not until you age and mature a little bit that you’re able to reflect on just how much the sport is about your entire family and not just the person sitting on the bike. Motocross is, in fact, a family sport.

Back in my day, we would also race in a house league series put on at Hully Gully. This legendary track was just over an hour north of my home town of London and racing was on Thursday evenings and Saturdays. Picture what that meant to my parents.

Both worked until at least 5pm and would have to rush home only to jump into the car and drive to the races. Racing started at 7 and ended just after 9. We’d then hop back into the vehicle and hope to make it home by 10 or 10:30. I’d get up for school and they’d be up for work. And, of course, Sundays were for the competitive racing series somewhere around southwestern Ontario or in Michigan’s District 14.

Again, like I said, it was just assumed it would happen when I was a kid. It wasn’t until I was older that I was able to look back and fully understand the commitment it takes for a young kid to make it to the races and progress through this crazy sport.

I’ve talked about this in Monday Morning Coffees in the past, but these thoughts roll through my mind more often as I age, and I just think it’s important to realize how much effort this sport takes for the riders and the families.

If you’re a kid racing and you’ve managed to read all of this (not likely), take the time to tell whoever it is that is seeing you make it to all these races on weekends where there is always something else they may rather be doing, and thank them. If you’re someone who is actually making sure a kid gets to the races and practice tracks all the time, give yourself a pat on the back.

Neither of you may realize it while you’re so immersed in it, but you will have memories and a bond that will last a lifetime. Trust me, it’s huge.

Check this out. We’ve actually got a title sponsor for our pre-race and post-race shows we’ll be doing this season! We’ve done many of them before, but this season we’ve got a fun new twist. Sneaky Weasel by Balderdash Brewing is coming on board to get these things rolling.

Currently available in BC and Saskatchewan, Sneaky Weasel will be making its way into Ontario stores and then to the rest of Canada very soon.

We’ll fire the first show of the season up this week in Sarnia for round 3 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Series and then keep the ball rolling for the rest of the summer.

Basically, this is why we started the Moto Central News Show a few weeks back, just to get the idea rolling. The plan is to have a set with a few casual lawn chairs. some patio lanterns, and a nice, cold cooler of tasty malt beverages.

We’ll have as many guests as we can on each time and go over what happened the previous week and talk about what we can expect for the current week.

Riders, team managers, and industry folk from all over are welcome and will be interviewed in the very relaxed setting.

With good wifi, we’ll set it up live, but if wifi is unavailable we’ll have to record it and then post it up when wifi is found. It’s going to be a lot of fun and should be something worth watching.

We still don’t have an official name for it but something along the lines of The Moto Central Patio Party by Sneaky Weasel but we’ll sort that out soon enough.

Anyway, it’s going to be fun, so watch for more on this as we close in on Sarnia this week.

2-Stroke World Championships at Glen Helen

125 PRO – Overall Finish Positions

OPEN PRO – Overall Finish Positions

Full results HERE.

Cal Classic at Fox Raceway

125cc (12-16) B/C – Overall Finish Positions

125 C – Overall Finish Positions

51cc 7-8 Limited – Overall Finish Positions

Mini Sr 1 (12-14) – Overall Finish Positions

Mini Sr2 (10-15) – Overall Finish Positions

Super Mini 2 (13-16) – Overall Finish Positions

250 C – Overall Finish Positions

250 B – Overall Finish Positions

250 Pro – Overall Finish Positions

250 B Limited – Overall Finish Positions

450 B – Overall Finish Positions

450 Pro – Overall Finish Positions

450 B Limited – Overall Finish Positions

Open Pro – Overall Finish Positions

Full results HERE.

And the award for most amazing full name of the year goes to…. *drum roll*….BURGERD WYNAND GILIOMEE!

Big Kahuna at Kamloops

2019 Big Kahuna CXCCW R1

Check it out, MXer Lee Coutts went out and led the first lap of the Big Kahuna Enduro at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC!

Full results HERE.

Have a great week, everyone. We’ll see you in Sarnia this weekend!