By Billy Rainford
The recent passing of Wally Levy got me thinking about some of what’s really important in life. Although Wally left way too early, he had a very positive impact on everyone who knew him or even just met him once. And it’s definitely not just because he’s gone that people are saying nice things about him; he was genuinely a good dude. What a nice legacy to leave behind. Nobody gets out alive!
I took quite a bit of psychology in University and I like to give people little projects to work on, unsolicited or otherwise. 🤣 The simplest one and one of the most important skills I know is that of giving out a compliment. Your task for today is to do just that.
I know that sounds ridiculously easy, but there’s a theory out there that says some people have trouble doing it because, in their mind, to give someone else a compliment equates to an insult to yourself. Honestly, there are people who just can’t give them out! I’m sure you know someone like that, or maybe you’re just now realizing you may be one of them! Go tell someone how well they did something and watch how good it makes you feel. I’m serious, try it.
I didn’t get out to a track this weekend, but I did get out on my MTB for a couple rides. What a difference the temperature makes! It was only 6-8 Celsius on my last ride and I could feel it burning in my lungs. We were away for a while in France and then it rained for a few days straight when we got back, so I was off the bike for an extended period of time. The cold air really lets you know!
Whenever the Canadian Triple Crown Series is in the London area – for Gopher Dunes and Walton Raceway – I always make a point of trying to get people out for a cycle. Whether it’s on the road or on the trails, I feel we’ve got some pretty fun terrain to ride around here and I like to share it with our riders who are crossing the country.
I’ve taken a few people on the Fanshawe Lake Loop from my place but I don’t think I’ve done the Boler “Mountain” Loop from my place with any riders. I’ve also shown the Fanshawe Loop from a GoPro mounted on my helmet on a Surron at night but nothing of the Boler route, until now…
I slapped the camera on my helmet for the loop on the weekend and will have it live on our YouTube channel later today. I’ve got the video all done, I’m just trying to figure out if I should do some sort of voice-over on it or not.
I was definitely breathing a little harder than I normally would on some of the climbs, but I’m blaming it on the temperature. In fact, there were a few times when I really wanted to just hop off and walk but knew I couldn’t because it was being recorded! It was good motivation.
Tyler Gibbs CREO Team Photo Shoot
#22 Tyler Gibbs from Mission, BC is set to begin his 2023-24 season with CREO KTM team to race the General Tire Arenacross series that starts November 3-4 for Rounds 1 and 2 at Storemont Vail Events Center in Topeka, Kansas.
GT Arenacross Schedule:
Rounds 1-2: November 2-3 Topeka, KS
Rounds 3-4: December 1-2 Enid, OK
Rounds 5-6: December 9-10 Lebanon, MO
Rounds 7-8: January 5-6 Lincoln,. NE
Rounds 9-10: January 12-13 Dallas, TX
Rounds 11-12: January 19-20 Kansas City, MO
Rounds 13-14: January 26-27 Wichita, KS
Rounds 15-16: February 2-3 Springfield, MO
We got to know Team Owner Jeff Crutcher last year when he had Guillaume St Cyr riding for him for a few rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
This deal will also see Tyler race the eastern swing of the AMA Supercross series.
The team:
#26 Jorgen Talviku – 26
#23 Dawson Kaub – 23
#22 Tyler Gibbs – 22
Marek Kunnapas – Mechanic
Jeff Crutcher – Principal
Jorgen Talviku is from Estonia and represented his country at the 2023 Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France.
Dawson Kaub spent time at Viney Ranch in Murrieta last year and we got to know him there.
Here are a few shots of Tyler:
Good luck, team.
Dubya World Vet Championships at Glen Helen
I’ll be flying out to California (I have to specify “flying” otherwise people will assume I’m driving!) on Thursday for the 39th annual Dubya World Vet Championships at Glen Helen to cover the event and specifically Team Canada.
I’ve watched coverage of this event for years and always wanted to get out there, so when Ryan “Skippy” Mobbs asked if I’d like to join them I jumped at the chance.
We’ve got a strong official team, and I know there will be a bunch of other Canucks making the trip, so I’m really looking forward to it.
And check this thing out!
I was talking with Johnny Proteau the other day and he’s driving the Team Canada rig down to Glen Helen, but it’s not just another rig! Have a look at www.hdtoybox.com
Team Canada is pitted along the start straight heading into the Talladega first turn so you know I’ll be getting some video from up on top of this thing!
Noel Flatters from SuperFine Media was in Idaho Falls, Idaho, all weekend covering rounds 3 and 4 of the IRC Endurocross series where Canadian #84 Trystan Hart took the wins on both nights. Fellow Canadian #53 Melissa Harten finished 2-3 in the Women’s Pro class.
Noel will check in from our “Western Bureau” with another photo report covering all the action from Saturday. Here’s his in depth Race Report from Friday night:
SuperFine Media Race Report | 2023 IRC Endurocross Round 3 – Idaho Falls
By: Noel Flatters @ SuperFine Media
Round 3 of the IRC Tires Endurocross Presented by Progressive Series was a fun one for Canadian Enduro fans. Trystan Hart (FMF KTM Factory Racing) bounced back from what he referred to as terrible Rounds 1 & 2 to take the overall win tonight, and to move up from 5th to 3rd overall in the series here in Idaho Falls, ID. Canadian Melissa Harten (Beta Racing Canada) kept things rolling in the Pro Women’s class with a P2 on the night that further solidified her hold on 2nd overall in the series with three rounds left.
It’s raining and 5 Celsius here today. It’s supposed to stop later so there’s a chance I can get out for a cycle, but it’s not looking very plausible at this point. Staying motivated to ride here in Canada can be difficult. We’ve got a couple staitonary bikes in the basement but they are mostly used to dry blankets out of the washing machine. I see people using Zwift and I think that must be the only way to make staying in one place at least a tiny bit less mind-numbing.
I used to meet up with a couple friends and set up our trainers in front of a movie on Sundays but I don’t see that happening again anytime soon because A) I don’t really have to train and B) the friends I used to train with have either moved or don’t ride anymore.
Have a great week, everyone. Next time we’re doing Monday Morning Coffee together, I’ll be on my way back from Glen Helen.
