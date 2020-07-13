Monday Morning Coffee | Canada Invades Gopher Dunes

By Billy Rainford

If you’re a fan of Canadian Motocross then the place to be over the weekend was Gopher Dunes in the small village of Courtland, Ontario, about an hour east of the 400K city of London.

As we inch closer and closer to the start of the 2020 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour MX Nationals, riders from across the country and south of the border have migrated to the southwestern Ontario region to get themselves ready.

While the American riders who’ve crossed into Canada are all doing their 14-day self-isolation, riders from all parts of our country were behind the gate to see where they stack up as we head into Round 1, the toughest race of the year.

For the Americans, this season, although condensed, is more of a commitment than in years past. They won’t have the luxury of heading to the airport every Sunday night to fly home to the comfort of their own homes and regular training schedules. Because of COVID-19, they will be here in Canada for the entire series. Criss-crossing back and forth won’t be an option for them.

It would have been nice to have seen some of the top riders from the USA lined up in the sand but that would have meant they needed to be in Canada 14 days before yesterday. That wasn’t an option any of them we willing to take.

It also seems like riders have been given mixed stories and instructions when they did cross into Canada. From what I’ve heard, they were all told they didn’t actually need to quarantine themselves for two weeks because they were here to compete. Fortunately, none of them took this to mean they could race right away, so we didn’t see any riders fresh from the petri dish of coronavirus below us. The last thing we need it for someone to complain, throw a microscope on these local races and get us shut down for the summer, ending our hopes of a series at all.

Hoops, folks, we’re jumping through the necessary hops that will allow us to get a 2020 season in. Follow the rules, no matter what your opinion on the virus is. I had someone come up to me and ask if I even knew anyone who has had the virus, implying that this was, in fact, some sort of wild conspiracy. The answer is yes. Yes, I know someone who has had it, and it was capital U Ugly.

Jump through the hoops and wear a mask in the starting area! You do not want to be the one who gets racing shut down.

Don’t worry, everyone, Derek Schuster has managed to find more sand for the track!

Derek Schuster and the gang have begun digging the front pond deeper to hold even more water to get them through these dry summer months. With this added capacity, there shouldn’t be any worry of running dry in years to come. And the added benefit is he can add some more sand to some of those awful terrible spots on the track! Wink, Wink.

I tried to talk him into starting some sort of beach volleyball league or something, but I don’t think that one ended up anywhere near the top of his list of priorities.

Here’s a look at some of the results from Sunday:

Super Mini 9-16 – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes   View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #138  KTM  DYLAN REMPEL
 AYLMER, ON 		 1st 1st 50
 2nd   #65  Kawasaki  LOGAN BURNS
 SAULT STE MARIE, ON 		 3rd 2nd 42
 3rd   #613  KTM  COLE PRANGER
 KERWOOD, ON 		 7th 3rd 34
 4th   #111  Unknown  GAVIN FORSBREY
 WHITBY, ON 		 6th 4th 33
 5th   #112  Unknown  NIKO HOLMES
 CHATHAM, ON 		 5th 5th 32
 6th   #25r  Husqvarana  RILEY CLAPP
 AMHERSTBURG, ON 		 4th 7th 32
 7th   #126  Yamaha  AYRTON POMEROY
 SHELBURNER, ON 		 8th 6th 28
 8th   #22  KTM  CALLUM SCHRADER
 RICHMOND, ON 		 10th 8th 24
 9th   #13  KTM  BRENNER LAMMENS
 COURTLAND, ON 		 11th 9th 22
 10th   #61  KTM  BEN MISTELBACHER
 PETERBOROUGH, ON 		 2nd DNF 22
250 INTERMEDIATE – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes   View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #64  Kawasaki  WYATT KERR
 CAMBRIDGE, ON 		 3rd 1st 45
 2nd   #223  Yamaha  AUSTIN JONES
 PERTH, ON 		 2nd 2nd 44
 3rd   #164  Honda  RYDER MCNABB
 MINNEDOSA, MB 		 1st 4th 0
 4th   #942  Honda  PRESTON MASCIANGELO
 BRANTFORD, ON 		 6th 3rd 35
 5th   #777  Yamaha  TYLER SHEWCHYK
 DUNDAS, ON 		 4th 6th 33
 6th   #719  Kawasaki  DEVIN RAE
 WOODVILLE, ON 		 5th 5th 32
 7th   #143  Husqvarana  TAYLOR DELAROSBIL
 GOULAIS RIVER, ON 		 8th 7th 0
 8th   #273  Kawasaki  EVERETT MCDONALD
 GARSON, ON 		 9th 8th 25
 9th   #167  Husqvarana  COLE HARTMAN
 ST. PAULS, ON 		 7th DNS 14
 DNS   #16  Honda  JUSTIN ADAMS
 CASTLETON, ON 		 DNS DNS 0
LADIES A 12+ – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes   View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #27  KTM  MAYA LEGARE
 OAKWOOD, ON 		 2nd 1st 47
 2nd   #611  Husqvarana  FIONA KOENIG
 BURKETON, ON 		 1st 3rd 0
 3rd   #87  Yamaha  SHELBY BRADLEY
 PORT HOPE, ON 		 3rd 2nd 42
 4th   #2  KTM  BRANDY MCLARTY
 COURTLAND, ON 		 6th 4th 33
 5th   #971  Yamaha  MIA BARRETT
 ACTON, ON 		 5th 5th 32
 6th   #970  Yamaha  DANA BARRETT
 ACTON, ON 		 7th 6th 29
 7th   #666  Honda  LENEYSA MCPHERSON
 ALVINSTON, ON 		 8th 7th 27
 8th   #425  Honda  AMELIA MATCHETT
 SARNIA, ON 		 4th DNS 18
YOUTH 14-29 INT/PRO – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes   View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #16  KTM  COLE THOMPSON
 BRIGDEN, ON 		 2nd 1st 47
 2nd   #9  Unknown  DYLAN WRIGHT
 OTTAWA, ON 		 1st 3rd 0
 3rd   #3  Yamaha  SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
 KAMLOOPS, BC 		 3rd 2nd 0
 4th   #15  KTM  JESS PETTIS
 QUEBEC, QC 		 4th 4th 0
 5th   #46  Yamaha  MARCO CANNELLA
 WATERDOWN, ON 		 6th 5th 31
 6th   #28  Yamaha  SAM GAYNOR
 ERIN, ON 		 5th 6th 31
 7th   #164  Honda  RYDER MCNABB
 MINNEDOSA, MB 		 7th 9th 0
 8th   #383  Kawasaki  CAMERON MEAD
 RICHMOND HILL, ON 		 9th 11th 0
 9th   #21  KTM  QUINN AMYOTTE
 BLACKSTOCK, ON 		 8th 14th 20
 10th   #295  Honda  KEENAN PETERSON
 HOLLAND LANDING, ON 		 11th 12th 19
 11th   #71  KTM  DUNCAN MACLEOD
 PORT FRANKS, ON 		 14th 13th 15
 12th   #691  KTM  BLAIR NAUTA
 WAINFLEET, ON 		 12th 15th 15
 13th   #18  Honda  TANNER WARD
 WOODSTOCK, ON 		 DNF 7th 0
 14th   #381  KTM  JACOB PICCOLO
 ABBOTSFORD, BC 		 23rd 8th 0
 15th   #343  KTM  MAX FILIPEK
 GRIMSBY, ON 		 24th 10th 0
 16th   #66  Yamaha  JAMIE POWELL
 CARLETON PLACE, ON 		 15th 16th 11
 17th   #x  Yamaha  TYLER GIBBS
 DEROCHE, BC 		 10th 21st 0
 18th   #577  Kawasaki  MITCHELL REMPEL
 ARISS, ON 		 16th 17th 0
 19th   #82  Honda  ZACK ZAGER
 MELBOURNE, ON 		 13th 22nd 8
 20th   #942  Honda  PRESTON MASCIANGELO
 BRANTFORD, ON 		 18th 18th 6
 21st   #43  Yamaha  ANTHONY SPADACCINI
 OTTAWA, ON 		 17th 19th 0
 22nd   #43x  Honda  RYAN DERRY
 THORNHILL, ON 		 19th 20th 3
 23rd   #437  Kawasaki  KYLE KING
 BOWMANVILLE, ON 		 20th 27th 0
 24th   #154  Yamaha  TRAVIS FORD
 ORONO, ON 		 22nd 23rd 0
 25th   #405  Honda  RYLAN FOSTER
 PICTON, ON 		 27th 24th 0
 26th   #900  Honda  TRAVIS BARRETTE
 BELLE RIVER, ON 		 25th 25th 0
 27th   #313  Honda  NYCH BURNSIDE
 PARRY SOUND, ON 		 21st 26th 0
 28th   #570  Yamaha  DARCY MEREDITH
 TRENTON, ON 		 26th DNS 0
 29th   #167  Husqvarana  COLE HARTMAN
 ST. PAULS, ON 		 28th DNS 0
 30th   #648  Honda  DAYMON GOOLD
 TILLSONBURG,  		 29th DNS 0
 31st   #57  Honda  DARIO ZECCA
 MIDHURST, ON 		 30th DNS 0
 32nd   #128  Yamaha  ROBERT MITTLER
 OAKWOOD, ON 		 31st DNS 0
 DNF   #734  KTM  TYLER RAYNER
 MOUNT PLEASANT, ON 		 DNF DNS 0
CASH CLASS – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes   View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #9  Can Am  DYLAN WRIGHT
 OTTAWA, ON 		 1st 1st 0
 2nd   #16  KTM  COLE THOMPSON
 BRIGDEN, ON 		 2nd 2nd 44
 3rd   #3  Yamaha  SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
 KAMLOOPS, BC 		 3rd 3rd 0
 4th   #15  KTM  JESS PETTIS
 QUEBEC, QC 		 4th 4th 0
 5th   #46  Yamaha  MARCO CANNELLA
 WATERDOWN, ON 		 6th 6th 30
 6th   #28  Yamaha  SAM GAYNOR
 ERIN, ON 		 5th 7th 30
 7th   #64  KTM  LIAM O’FARRELL
 PARIS, ON 		 8th 5th 29
 8th   #18  Honda  TANNER WARD
 WOODSTOCK, ON 		 7th 8th 0
 9th   #164  Honda  RYDER MCNABB
 MINNEDOSA, MB 		 9th 9th 0
 10th   #218  KTM  NATHAN BLES
 CLEAR CREEK, ON 		 12th 10th 0
 11th   #43x  Honda  RYAN DERRY
 THORNHILL, ON 		 14th 15th 13
 12th   #136  Honda  DEREK HAMM
 BROWNSVILLE, ON 		 18th 12th 0
 13th   #66  Yamaha  JAMIE POWELL
 CARLETON PLACE, ON 		 20th 11th 11
 14th   #708  Honda  JASON BURKE
 BURLINGTON, ON 		 13th 18th 0
 15th   #21  KTM  QUINN AMYOTTE
 BLACKSTOCK, ON 		 10th 23rd 11
 16th   #71  KTM  DUNCAN MACLEOD
 PORT FRANKS, ON 		 11th 30th 10
 17th   #43  Yamaha  ANTHONY SPADACCINI
 OTTAWA, ON 		 19th 14th 0
 18th   #691  KTM  BLAIR NAUTA
 WAINFLEET, ON 		 17th 16th 9
 19th   #577  Kawasaki  MITCHELL REMPEL
 ARISS, ON 		 15th 24th 0
 20th   #383  Kawasaki  CAMERON MEAD
 RICHMOND HILL, ON 		 16th 29th 0
 21st   #214  Yamaha  TYLER GIBBS
 DEROCHE, BC 		 34th 17th 0
 22nd   #381  KTM  JACOB PICCOLO
 ABBOTSFORD, BC 		 32nd 19th 0
 23rd   #777  Yamaha  TYLER SHEWCHYK
 DUNDAS, ON 		 33rd 20th 1
 24th   #719  Kawasaki  DEVIN RAE
 WOODVILLE, ON 		 26th 21st 0
 25th   #243  Yamaha  ERIC SCHILDT
 CONN, ON 		 27th 22nd 0
 26th   #90  Honda  TRAVIS BARRETTE
 BELLE RIVER, ON 		 28th 25th 0
 27th   #343  KTM  MAX FILIPEK
 GRIMSBY, ON 		 23rd 26th 0
 28th   #82  Honda  ZACK ZAGER
 MELBOURNE, ON 		 24th 27th 0
 29th   #154  Yamaha  TRAVIS FORD
 ORONO, ON 		 25th 28th 0
 30th   #437  Kawasaki  KYLE KING
 BOWMANVILLE, ON 		 21st DNS 0
 31st   #734  KTM  TYLER RAYNER
 MOUNT PLEASANT, ON 		 22nd DNS 0
 32nd   #57  Honda  DARIO ZECCA
 MIDHURST, ON 		 29th DNS 0
 33rd   #295  Honda  KEENAN PETERSON
 HOLLAND LANDING, ON 		 30th DNS 0
 34th   #570  Yamaha  DARCY MEREDITH
 TRENTON, ON 		 31st DNS 0
 DNS   #648  Honda  DAYMON GOOLD
 TILLSONBURG,  		 DNS DNS 0
 DNS   #128  Yamaha  ROBERT MITTLER
 OAKWOOD, ON 		 DNS DNS 0
 DNS   #810  KTM  TRAVIS ROBERTS
 ALVINSTON, ON 		 DNS DNS 0

Full Results can be found HERE.

There are too many stories to tell for this Monday Morning Coffee column, so I won’t even try. I shot photos early in the day and then switched over to video for second motos. Actually, I shot video of both Cash Class motos, so we’ll have a full recap of those as soon as I can get to them.

GNCC Racing Round 8

High Voltage
Maidsville, WV – Round 8
01. XC1 Open Pro – Bike – Class Results
Place Nbr Name Hometown Brand Laps Elapsed
1 001 KAILUB K RUSSELL BOONVILLE, NC KTM 7 02:52:30.099
2 206 JOSHUA M TOTH WINSTEAD, CT KTM 7 02:52:33.173
3 114 JOSH V STRANG DENVER, NC KAW 7 02:53:51.050
4 530 BENJAMIN M KELLEY HARWINTON, CT KTM 7 02:53:54.294
5 127 JORDAN ASHBURN LIVINGSTON, TN KAW 7 02:54:55.879
6 121 CORY BUTTRICK LOGAN, OH HQV 7 03:04:46.959
7 116 ZACH M OSBORNE CLERMONT, FL HQV 7 03:12:30.779
8 410 ANDREW R DELONG BIRDSBORO, PA HON 6 02:32:01.671
9 788 JOSH HEINTZ FREEDOM, PA KAW 6 03:06:48.651
10 314 GRANT BAYLOR HONEA PATH, SC SHR 5 02:05:31.474
11 431 DANTE OLIVEIRA HOLLISTER, CA KTM 4 01:40:16.739
12 027 EVAN EARL BLACKSBURG, SC KAW 2 00:57:26.476
13 455 JUSTIN C ASHBURN SPARTA, TN KTM 1 00:30:15.094
Overall Top 20 – Bikes RND 1 RND 2 RND 3 RND 4 RND 5 RND 6 RND 7 RND 8  
Place Make Nbr Name Overall Overall Overall Overall Overall Overall Overall Overall Points
1 KTM 386 KAILUB RUSSELL 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 235
2 KAW 114 JOSH STRANG 3 2 3 2 1 2 2 3 193
3 KAW 127 JORDAN ASHBURN 6 4 9 6 4 4 6 5 127
4 HQV 342 CRAIG DELONG 10 7 4 3 8 6 5 7 122
5 YAM 282 MICHAEL WITKOWSKI 5 6 7 9 7 5 10 8 111
6 KTM 969 JONATHAN GIRROIR 9 5 5 11 5 11 9 6 107
7 SHR 314 GRANT BAYLOR 7 20 6 8 3   3   85
8 BET 990 CODY BARNES 13 9 10 12 12 9 8 13 82
9 KTM 206 JOSHUA TOTH       7 6 8 7 2 81
10 KTM 198 LIAM DRAPER 14 14 13 15 11 7 12 12 70
02. XC2 250 Pro – Bike – Class Results
Place Nbr Name Hometown Brand Laps Elapsed
1 969 JONATHAN GIRROIR SOUTHWICK, MA KTM 7 02:54:56.330
2 342 CRAIG B DELONG MORGANTOWN, PA HQV 7 02:55:25.508
3 282 MICHAEL WITKOWSKI TRAVELERS REST, SC YAM 7 02:58:05.699
4 521 THORN DEVLIN TAMAQUA, PA BET 7 02:59:44.939
5 981 JONATHAN T JOHNSON LANDRUM, SC HON 7 03:00:32.739
6 019 RYDER LAFFERTY DOROTHY, NJ HQV 7 03:00:35.714
7 198 LIAM DRAPER AUCKLAND, NA KTM 7 03:01:17.850
8 990 CODY J BARNES STERLING, IL BET 7 03:01:57.709
9 407 BENJAMIN NELKO ALIQUIPPA, PA HQV 7 03:05:03.654
10 300 BEN L PARSONS ORLANDO, FL HQV 7 03:05:05.999
17. WXC – Bike – Class Results
Place Nbr Name Hometown Brand Laps Elapsed
1 650 RACHAEL ARCHER NEW ZEALAND, // YAM 5 02:12:41.299
2 551 BECCA N SHEETS CIRCLEVILLE, OH YAM 5 02:13:40.339
3 001 TAYLA JONES BELTON, SC HQV 5 02:14:54.657
4 417 RACHEL GUTISH TERRE HAUTE, IN BET 5 02:20:04.414
5 420 BRANDY RICHARDS LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ KTM 5 02:21:25.058
6 580 BROOKE COSNER MC HENRY, MD SHR 5 02:22:25.779
7 406 TAYLOR JOHNSTON BUSKIRK, NY KTM 5 02:42:22.739
8 423 BRITTANY MARCOTTE LAKE ELSINORE, CA SHR 5 02:43:38.538
9 742 ALLI PHILLIPS LAURENS, SC HQV 5 02:44:28.100
10 346 ANNELISA DAVIS BIRCHRUNVILLE, PA YAM 4 02:19:09.897
11 314 ABBY DEFEO WILLINGTON, CT KTM 4 02:26:54.100
12 777 JOCELYN BARNES EQUINUNK, PA KTM 2 00:55:14.637
13 444 KORIE STEEDE BELOIT, OH TM 2 01:00:25.439
14 483 ELIZABETH PEREZ BLOOMINGTON, IN HQV 1 00:31:15.379

Full results HERE.

MXGP SCHEDULE

Canadian WMX Series Info

OK, that should have gotten you through a cup of coffee. Now, I’ll start working on the video recaps etc. for this afternoon.

Have a great week, and we’ll see you at the “Mini National” at Walton Raceway this coming weekend for Round 4 of the AMO Ontario Canadian Provincial Championships.

Mike Parliament says, “I hate you sand!” And then, “No wait, I love you sand!” And then, “See you at the races…