Motocross Deschambault | Everything You Need to Know

RIDER SERVICES

IF YOU ARE A PRO, WMX, PREMIX OR INTERMEDIATE RIDER THAT WILL BE COMPETING ON NATIONAL DAY JUNE 30, PLEASE REVIEW THE PRO RIDER’S HANDBOOK & 2023 PRO RULEBOOK FOR DETAILS AS THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING ALLTRIPLE CROWN SERIES EVENTS!

**MANDATORY TECH INSPECTION IS BACK & WILL BE HELD ON SATURDAY JULY 29 FROM 1:00PM- 4:00PM**

(PRO CLASSES ONLY)

**WMX / PREMIX RIDER TRANSPONDER RENTAL 1:00PM – 4:00PM

LATE REGISTRATION AVAILABLE ($50.00 LATE FEE)

LOCATION: TBA

**REFER TO THE 2023 PRO RULEBOOK FOR ALL DETAILS**

