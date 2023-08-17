MRC RACING | TAKE PART IN THIS SURVEY FOR A CHANCE TO WIN 1 OF 20 $500.00 GIFT CARDS

MRC RACING | TAKE PART IN THIS SURVEY FOR A CHANCE TO WIN 1 OF 20 $500.00 GIFT CARDS

Dear Dirt Bike Owner:

We are performing research for an established client in the Off-Road Motorcycle (Dirt Bike) industry and would like to receive your feedback in the following survey.

Please note the following:

– There will be no sales or promotional follow-up as a result of participating in this survey.

– All information provided to us will remain confidential.

– Please have the primary user of the Dirt Bike complete the survey.

– If you are a parent/guardian who does not own a dirt bike, please complete from your dependent’s perspective.

SCAN THE QR CODE OR CLICK THE LINK BELOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN NOW !!