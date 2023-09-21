Out of the Blue | Rocio Bulto Soler-Roig | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Rocío Bultó Soler-Roig

Date of Birth: April 15, 1998

Hometown: Barcelona, Spain

Grade or Occupation: Studying Marketing at University

Race Number: 57

Bike: GasGas MC 125

Race Club: Club Bultaco

Classes: 125

This week, we go all the way to Barcelona, Spain, to feature Rocio Bulto Soler-Roig in our Out of the Blue WMX column. | @llucpmedia photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

I’ve been inspired to ride bikes by my family. My grandfather was the founder of Bultaco and it was when I was 4 years old when I tried to ride a motorbike for the first time, and since then I’ve never stopped.

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

I’m a very active person. When I am not riding dirt bikes I try to practice my other hobbies: I love mountain biking, skateboarding, skiing, surfing, etc. Everyday I do something because I feel that I need it.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

As women we don’t have the same visibility as men at the races. Is for that reason that we don’t have the same attention from the brands.

From your first ride to where you are now what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

When I started to ride motorbikes, I’ve never thought of jumping a freestyle ramp. When I was a kid, when I was back home from school, I used to watch Crusty Demons of Dirt with my father and I couldn’t imagine myself doing things like that. Nowadays, I started to ride FMX and I think it’s not that hard as I thought some years ago.

Rocio’s grandfather was the founder of Bultaco, Francesc “Paco” Bulto! | @llucpmedia photo

Who is your all time favourite rider and why?

My favourite rider is my father. He has been my reference since I started to ride. He has won every race that he raced. Back in 2017 he won AHRMA 250GP with a Bultaco and he also won the west coast championship with a 350cc Bultaco.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track is Brac Dosrius. I’ve been riding there for a long time and I never get bored. It’s a fast track with different jumps and some nice berms!

What event do you look forward to most every year, one you don’t ever want to miss?

I used to watch X Games since a very long time. The sport is getting a huge level nowadays and the competition is insane. I look forward to be there one day.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

My biggest inspiration has been my father as I said before. He’s a very loyal rider and very respectful with his opponents.

Do you have a pre-moto rituals?

I used to listen to music before getting on the bike. I’m a very nervous person and I need to be relaxed before I ride. Listening to heavy metal is the way that I found works best for me!

What are your plans for this upcoming season? Any specific events you’re looking forward to?

This upcoming season I’m focusing on getting better and better on the dirt bike and the mountain bike and learn some tricks on the FMX ramp.

Rocio has done everything from dirt track to motocross to FMX. | @llucpmedia photo

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My biggest accomplishment to date is learning new tricks on the ramp. I can do no-foot, nac-nac and no hands. I also won some dirt track races and I’m very happy about it.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing has taught you so far?

The most important thing that motocross taught me is that it’s very important to canalize my energy. I used to be tired so fast and since I ride motocross I am taught how to manage my feelings and everything.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

It’s very difficult to imagine myself in five years. If five years ago you would asked me that question I wouldn’t imagine being where I am nowadays. This last year my life has changed a lot in many ways and I am very happy about it. But if I could decide, I would like to be traveling a lot going to dirt bike events and meeting new people around the world and ride together.

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

I am very comfortable when the track is dry. I grew up riding flat track so I’m very good at drifting. I have a lot of fun when the track is dry and dusty!

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

If I ever have children and they want to race of course I will let them. I will do whatever makes them happy and if it’s racing dirt bikes I would be very happy.

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

If a female wants to start riding and I can give her any advice I would say to her that she needs to enjoy riding and not doing it for any other reasons. When you start to go to the tracks by obligation or because you need to do something but you don’t really love what you are doing, it’s better to stop some days, take a break, and come back another day when you are motivated again.

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

I’ve never thought about fear, I used to ride to enjoy and disconnect and I don’t think anything else. Some months ago I had a nasty crash and couldn’t walk for weeks. It was very hard for me because I couldn’t do anything, even I couldn’t dress myself. When I started to ride again I was a little scared on the jumps because I was thinking of my crash, but if you go step by step you will overcome it fast and easy.

Rocio would love to come race in Canada one day. | @llucpmedia photo

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

My first number was 59. It was the year that the first Bultaco was built, and the year that my father was burned. Then I changed it to 57 because it’s the year that Bultaco was born.

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

I love Canada and I am really looking forward to go there and of course I would like to race the Triple Crown series. If any team or person could help me to get there I would be really happy.

What do you like to do in the off season?

When I don’t have races I like to disconnect a bit from the dirt bike. I go ride less (once a week) and I try to do other things like mountain biking or walking in the mountains.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

When I grow up I would like to start a business related with action sports.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my father for making bikes a passion for me and a lifestyle.