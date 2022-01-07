Pit Bike Main Event from the For Fox Racing Backyard Invitational in Irvine

Pit Bike Main Event from the For Fox Racing Backyard Invitational in Irvine

Had a blast at Fox Racing Headquarters in Irvine, California, for the Fox Racing Pit Bike Backyard Invitational. Hung out with lots of Canadian Fox dealers and friends and Jeff Emig, Ricky Carmichael, Carey Hart and special guests did a great job with the announcing all night.

I decided to go Facebook Live for the Main Event. Check it out.