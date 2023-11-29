Road to Recovery Fund for Kade Walker

Road to Recovery Fund for Kade Walker

From: https://road2recovery.com/cause-view/kade-tinkler/

DONATE HERE

Professional Off-road Racer and the 2023 NGPC Pro2 Champion Kade Tinkler-Walker sustained critical injuries while competing in the 56th SCORE Baja 1000 in Baja, California, on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Kade, riding for team SLR Honda, was airlifted to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego, where he is currently undergoing treatment for a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and remains unconscious.

Medical professionals at Scripps Mercy have confirmed that apart from the TBI, Kade has no other emergent physical injuries. To support his recovery and minimize any potential strain during unconsciousness, he is under medical sedation to facilitate healing. The medical team is encouraged by Kade’s progress in body functions and response to external stimulation. In response to this positive progression, this afternoon, doctors plan to closely monitor his ability to breathe independently without the support of a ventilator.

The duration of Kade’s unconscious state is uncertain, with estimates provided by his medical staff ranging from 30 to 60 days, depending heavily on individual factors and injury severity. Upon regaining consciousness, Kade is expected to face a lengthy recovery period. We request that everyone respect the privacy of Kade and his family during this sensitive time.

To help keep everyone accurately informed of Kade Tinkler-Walker’s recovery, all official updates will be released via the SLR Honda website and social media pages and then updated here on Kade’s R2R Cause Page. Kade’s family and the SLR Honda Team extend their heartfelt thanks for your continued support and outreach.

Road 2 Recovery Foundation encourages those who can to contribute to his cause on his R2R page here. Your donations will significantly aid in managing medical expenses and provide relief to his family. We also welcome positive messages for Kade and his family, which can be posted below.

