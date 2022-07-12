Ryno Power Canada Awards | Gopher Dunes

By Billy Rainford

Here are my picks for the Ryno Power Canada Privateer Performances of the Week at Gopher Dunes.

WMX

In the WMX East, we all know who the top 4 riders are. What we don’t know is who is going to round out the top 5 and this week it was #73 Brooke Merrow who put in a couple very good performances.

She gave #3 Malia Garant all she could handle in the deep sand of Gopher Dunes and finished 5th with 5-5 motos.

Congratulations of a very solid weekend, Brooke.

250

I’m going back to #34 Wyatt Kerr for this one. He’s got a ton of experience at Gopher Dunes and he put it all to good use in both motos as he found himself running with the top dogs for much of the motos.

He was up in 6th place early in moto 1 and even found himself running 5th for a spell! He got another pretty good start in moto 2 and ran up in the top 6 for a while before finding himself alone in 9th place. 7-9 motos put him 9th overall.

450

I could have gone a couple ways this week in the 450 class, but I’m going with the almost top 10 rides by #991 Brendan McKee from Saskatchewan.

He ran with Westen Wrozyna and Ryan Derry in moto 1 and found himself between them at the flag in 11th. He looked to do it again in moto 2, running up alone in 10th until Wrozyna and Derry closed in on him.

He went down late in the moto and crossed the line back in 16th, but he came very close to cracking the top 10 overall for the first time at the toughest track on our circuit.

See you all at Sand Del Lee this week.