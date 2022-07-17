Sand Del Lee Results

THOR WMX – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes  
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #1  Gas Gas  EVE BRODEUR
 LAVAL, QC 		 2nd 1st 47
 2nd   #49  KTM  JAMIE ASTUDILLO
  		 1st 2nd 47
 3rd   #2  KTM  SARAH-KIM VILLENEUVE
 SAGUENAY,  		 3rd 3rd 40
 4th   #3  Kawasaki  MALIA GARANT
 BEAUMONT,  		 4th 4th 36
 5th   #73  Husqvarna  BROOKE MERROW
 ORRINGTON,  		 5th 6th 31
 6th   #92  Kawasaki  ISABELLA MORGAN
  		 10th 5th 27
 7th   #26  Yamaha  JORDANNE TROTTIER
  		 6th 9th 27
 8th   #192  Honda  AMELIE CROTEAU
  		 9th 7th 26
 9th   #20  KTM  ANGIE PAGE
  		 8th 8th 26
 10th   #8  Gas Gas  MAYA LEGARE
 TORONTO,  		 7th 12th 23
 11th   #5  KTM  BROOK GREENLAW
 KAWARTHA LAKES,  		 11th 10th 21
 12th   #10  Honda  BREANNA ROSE
 WINDSOR,  		 12th 11th 19
 13th   #75  Yamaha  LINDSEY BRADLEY
 PETERBOROUGH,  		 13th 13th 16
 14th   #98  KTM  EVELYNE FALLE
  		 17th 14th 11
 15th   #29  Yamaha  ALISSA HARKIN
 VANCOUVER, BC 		 16th 15th 11
 16th   #99  Kawasaki  MELAINE GROUIX
  		 15th 16th 11
 17th   #276  Honda  MICKAYLA VOLLICK
  		 14th DNF 7
FXR Premix – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes  
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #26  Yamaha  KAVEN BENOIT
  		 3rd 1st 45
 2nd   #211  Husqvarna  JACK WRIGHT
 PORT PERRY,  		 1st 4th 43
 3rd   #327  KTM  BRANDON GOURLAY
  		 2nd 3rd 42
 4th   #28  Gas Gas  SAM GAYNOR
 ERIN,  		 4th 2nd 40
 5th   #111  Husqvarna  GAVIN FORSBEY
  		 5th 5th 32
 6th   #22  Gas Gas  ANTHONY VOGHELL
  		 6th 6th 30
 7th   #250  Yamaha  SCOTT HOUGH
  		 8th 7th 27
 8th   #22/  Yamaha  JOHNATHAN BERGERON
  		 10th 8th 24
 9th   #422  KTM  CALLUM SCHRADER
  		 11th 9th 22
 10th   #223  Yamaha  ALEXANDER BURKE
  		 15th 10th 17
 11th   #54  Yamaha  MITCH TYLER
  		 14th 11th 17
 12th   #541  Yamaha  ADAM POWELL
  		 13th 12th 17
 13th   #405  Yamaha  RYLAN FOSTER
 PRINCE EDWARD,  		 12th 13th 17
 14th   #71  Husqvarna  DUSTIN BURBRIDGE
  		 7th 23rd 14
 15th   #33  Gas Gas  CALE CALLAN
 PHELPSTON, ON 		 16th 14th 12
 16th   #550  KTM  KAES KNIGHTS
  		 9th 21st 12
 17th   #316  Yamaha  JEREMY BOIRE
  		 20th 15th 7
 18th   #862  Honda  MATT BROOKS
  		 19th 16th 7
 19th   #357  KTM  CODY MACLEOD
  		 18th 17th 7
 20th   #810  Yamaha  TREVOR POLLOCK
 CAMERON,  		 17th 18th 7
 21st   #371  Honda  OWEN CHAPMAN
  		 21st 19th 2
 22nd   #147  Yamaha  JAMES KILPATRICK
  		 22nd 20th 1
 23rd   #26x  Yamaha  ARYTON POMEROY
  		 23rd 22nd 0
250 PRO – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes  
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #64  Honda  RYDER MCNABB
  		 1st 1st 50
 2nd   #229  Gas Gas  MITCHELL HARRISON
 LEESBURG, FL 		 3rd 2nd 42
 3rd   #30  KTM  SEBASTIEN RACINE
 CASSELMAN, ON 		 4th 3rd 38
 4th   #14  Yamaha  QUINN AMYOTTE
 BLACKSTOCK, ON 		 5th 5th 32
 5th   #1  KTM  JACOB PICCOLO
 ABBOTSFORD, BC 		 2nd 14th 29
 6th   #22  Gas Gas  TYLER GIBBS
 MISSION, BC 		 11th 4th 28
 7th   #36  Husqvarna  WILLIAM CRETE
 BLAINVILLE,  		 7th 7th 28
 8th   #46  Yamaha  MARCO CANNELLA
  		 9th 6th 27
 9th   #533  Kawasaki  JOSIAH NATZKE
  		 6th 10th 27
 10th   #33  KTM  JEREMY MCKIE
 BELOEIL, QC 		 10th 8th 25
 11th   #12  Yamaha  JULIEN BENEK
 MISSION,  		 8th 11th 23
 12th   #34  KTM  WYATT KERR
 CAMBRIDGE, ON 		 13th 9th 20
 13th   #40  Kawasaki  PRESTON MASCIANGELO
  		 14th 13th 15
 14th   #146  Husqvarna  TANNER SCOTT
  		 12th 15th 15
 15th   #44  KTM  ZACH UFIMZEFF
 LAKE COUNTRY, BC 		 16th 12th 14
 16th   #66  KTM  TYLER YATES
 DUNCAN, BC 		 19th 16th 7
 17th   #130  Kawasaki  DEVYN SMITH
 MISSION, BC 		 18th 17th 7
 18th   #28  Gas Gas  SAM GAYNOR
 ERIN,  		 17th 18th 7
 19th   #482  Husqvarna  TEREN GERBER
 CORONATION, AB 		 15th 40th 6
 20th   #515  KTM  CLAYTON SCHMUCKI
 RED DEER, AB 		 24th 19th 2
 21st   #174  KTM  ZANE MELLAFONT
 DUNCAN, BC 		 20th 20th 2
 22nd   #133  Yamaha  JEAN-OLIVIER GOULET
 LAVAL,  		 27th 21st  
 23rd   #300  Yamaha  KEVIN SULLIVAN
 GEORGINA,  		 25th 22nd  
 24th   #80  KTM  MIKAEL SAVARD
 CUMBERLAND, ON 		 29th 23rd  
 25th   #906  Husqvarna  LOIC LEONARD
  		 32nd 24th  
 26th   #115  KTM  WILLIAM MIREAULT
  		 28th 25th  
 27th   #315  KTM  JORDAN MELANSON
  		 31st 26th  
 28th   #65  KTM  BRYCE WADGE
 STONEWALL, MB 		 21st 27th  
 29th   #281  Honda  TANNER MERRICK
 DAWSON CREEK, BC 		 22nd 28th  
 30th   #225  KTM  TRISTAN DARE
  		 33rd 29th  
 31st   #238  Honda  JACOB WESTON
  		 36th 30th  
 32nd   #964  Husqvarna  MITCH GOHEEN
  		 38th 31st  
 33rd   #107  KTM  TYLER GREENLAW
 KAWARTHA LAKES,  		 37th 32nd  
 34th   #781  Yamaha  ZACK ZAGER
 MELBOURNE,  		 35th 33rd  
 35th   #137  Gas Gas  JOSH LEMIRE
 WASAGA BEACH, ON 		 34th 34th  
 36th   #212  Yamaha  LUKE SVENSSON
 LANGLEY, BC 		 30th 35th  
 37th   #38  Gas Gas  SETH HUGHES
  		 23rd 36th  
 38th   #187  KTM  LEITH NESS
  		 39th 37th  
 39th   #494  KTM  THOMAS RENDALL
 OTTAWA, ON 		 26th 38th  
 40th   #819  Honda  DAWSON GRAVELLE
 MISSION, BC 		 40th 39th
450 PRO – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes  
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #1  Honda  DYLAN WRIGHT
  		 1st 1st 50
 2nd   #5  Gas Gas  TYLER MEDAGLIA
 BROOKFIELD, NS 		 3rd 2nd 42
 3rd   #3  Yamaha  SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
  		 2nd 3rd 42
 4th   #84  Kawasaki  TANNER WARD
 BERSLAU, ON 		 4th 4th 36
 5th   #577  Kawasaki  FELIX LOPEZ
 MEXICO,  		 6th 5th 31
 6th   #21  KTM  LIAM O’FARRELL
 BRANT,  		 8th 6th 28
 7th   #26  Yamaha  WESTEN WROZYNA
 NEWTONVILLE,  		 7th 8th 27
 8th   #13  Honda  DANIEL ELMORE
 TELKWA,  		 9th 7th 26
 9th   #886  Kawasaki  ALEXANDRE GOUGEON
 TERREBONNE,  		 10th 9th 23
 10th   #24  Husqvarna  TOMMY DALLAIRE
  		 13th 10th 19
 11th   #20  Kawasaki  LOGAN LEITZEL
  		 12th 11th 19
 12th   #69  Yamaha  BROCK KELLY
  		 14th 12th 16
 13th   #573  Gas Gas  CHRIS BLACKMER
 MUSKEGON, MI 		 5th 29th 16
 14th   #37  KTM  MAX FILIPEK
  		 15th 13th 14
 15th   #991x  Kawasaki  BRENDAN MCKEE
 LLOYDMINSTER, SK 		 18th 14th 10
 16th   #168  KTM  CALE KUCHNICKI
  		 17th 15th 10
 17th   #47  KTM  BLAIR NAUTA
 WAINFLEET, ON 		 16th 16th 10
 18th   #17  Husqvarna  YANICK BOUCHER
 HEARST, ON 		 11th 27th 10
 19th   #591  Yamaha  BILLY TURNER
  		 19th 18th 5
 20th   #59  Honda  COLE WILSON
 UXBRIDGE,  		 24th 17th 4
 21st   #63  Kawasaki  SAMUEL POWER
  		 21st 19th 2
 22nd   #43  Honda  DARIO ZECCA
  		 25th 20th 1
 23rd   #42  Honda  DEREK HAMM
 BROWNSVILLE,  		 20th DNF 1
 24th   #143x  Kawasaki  ERIK HARVEY
  		 32nd 21st 0
 25th   #991  Yamaha  RYDER HEACOCK
 KAWARTHA LAKES,  		 29th 22nd 0
 26th   #74  KTM  DANNY GAREY
 BROWNSBURG CHATHAM, QC 		 26th 23rd 0
 27th   #154  Kawasaki  TRAVIS FORD
  		 27th 24th 0
 28th   #778  Honda  TJ MARTIN
 LOWER SACKVILLE,  		 28th 25th 0
 29th   #77  Yamaha  DAVID KAHN
 OTTAWA,  		 30th 26th 0
 30th   #223  Honda  ADAM ATKINSON
 DUNCAN, BC 		 31st 28th 0
 31st   #143  KTM  TAYLOR DELAROSBIL
  		 22nd 30th 0
 32nd   #19  Honda  RYAN DERRY
 THORNHILL, ON 		 23rd 31st 0