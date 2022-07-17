Sand Del Lee Results

|
|
| 1st
| #64
|
| RYDER MCNABB
,
|1st
|1st
|50
| 2nd
| #229
|
| MITCHELL HARRISON
LEESBURG, FL
|3rd
|2nd
|42
| 3rd
| #30
|
| SEBASTIEN RACINE
CASSELMAN, ON
|4th
|3rd
|38
| 4th
| #14
|
| QUINN AMYOTTE
BLACKSTOCK, ON
|5th
|5th
|32
| 5th
| #1
|
| JACOB PICCOLO
ABBOTSFORD, BC
|2nd
|14th
|29
| 6th
| #22
|
| TYLER GIBBS
MISSION, BC
|11th
|4th
|28
| 7th
| #36
|
| WILLIAM CRETE
BLAINVILLE,
|7th
|7th
|28
| 8th
| #46
|
| MARCO CANNELLA
,
|9th
|6th
|27
| 9th
| #533
|
| JOSIAH NATZKE
,
|6th
|10th
|27
| 10th
| #33
|
| JEREMY MCKIE
BELOEIL, QC
|10th
|8th
|25
| 11th
| #12
|
| JULIEN BENEK
MISSION,
|8th
|11th
|23
| 12th
| #34
|
| WYATT KERR
CAMBRIDGE, ON
|13th
|9th
|20
| 13th
| #40
|
| PRESTON MASCIANGELO
,
|14th
|13th
|15
| 14th
| #146
|
| TANNER SCOTT
,
|12th
|15th
|15
| 15th
| #44
|
| ZACH UFIMZEFF
LAKE COUNTRY, BC
|16th
|12th
|14
| 16th
| #66
|
| TYLER YATES
DUNCAN, BC
|19th
|16th
|7
| 17th
| #130
|
| DEVYN SMITH
MISSION, BC
|18th
|17th
|7
| 18th
| #28
|
| SAM GAYNOR
ERIN,
|17th
|18th
|7
| 19th
| #482
|
| TEREN GERBER
CORONATION, AB
|15th
|40th
|6
| 20th
| #515
|
| CLAYTON SCHMUCKI
RED DEER, AB
|24th
|19th
|2
| 21st
| #174
|
| ZANE MELLAFONT
DUNCAN, BC
|20th
|20th
|2
| 22nd
| #133
|
| JEAN-OLIVIER GOULET
LAVAL,
|27th
|21st
|
| 23rd
| #300
|
| KEVIN SULLIVAN
GEORGINA,
|25th
|22nd
|
| 24th
| #80
|
| MIKAEL SAVARD
CUMBERLAND, ON
|29th
|23rd
|
| 25th
| #906
|
| LOIC LEONARD
,
|32nd
|24th
|
| 26th
| #115
|
| WILLIAM MIREAULT
,
|28th
|25th
|
| 27th
| #315
|
| JORDAN MELANSON
,
|31st
|26th
|
| 28th
| #65
|
| BRYCE WADGE
STONEWALL, MB
|21st
|27th
|
| 29th
| #281
|
| TANNER MERRICK
DAWSON CREEK, BC
|22nd
|28th
|
| 30th
| #225
|
| TRISTAN DARE
,
|33rd
|29th
|
| 31st
| #238
|
| JACOB WESTON
,
|36th
|30th
|
| 32nd
| #964
|
| MITCH GOHEEN
,
|38th
|31st
|
| 33rd
| #107
|
| TYLER GREENLAW
KAWARTHA LAKES,
|37th
|32nd
|
| 34th
| #781
|
| ZACK ZAGER
MELBOURNE,
|35th
|33rd
|
| 35th
| #137
|
| JOSH LEMIRE
WASAGA BEACH, ON
|34th
|34th
|
| 36th
| #212
|
| LUKE SVENSSON
LANGLEY, BC
|30th
|35th
|
| 37th
| #38
|
| SETH HUGHES
,
|23rd
|36th
|
| 38th
| #187
|
| LEITH NESS
,
|39th
|37th
|
| 39th
| #494
|
| THOMAS RENDALL
OTTAWA, ON
|26th
|38th
|
| 40th
| #819
|
| DAWSON GRAVELLE
MISSION, BC
|40th
|39th
