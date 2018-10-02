Tanner Ward Injury Update

By Billy Rainford

After seeing that #27 Tanner Ward was replaced on the Team Canada Pit Bike des Nations team, we checked in with the Red Bull KTM rider to see what was up.

Fortunately, this isn’t an injury that will keep Tanner out of action as the Rockstar Triple Crown SX Series heads to Quebec City in November.

“Ya, I tore some muscles in my foot riding on Monday — nothing too serious. I should be back to 100% for Quebec City,” said the Woodstock, Ontario, rider.

Tanner sitting out means Tyler Medaglia has been named to the team to compete on pit bikes Saturday night at the MXON in Buchanan, Michigan.