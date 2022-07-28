Team Canada World Junior Team Headed to Finland

The Canadian Motorcycle Association (CMA) is pleased to announce the riders that will represent Canada at the FIM World Junior Motocross Championship’s in Vantaa Finland August 26-28, 2022.

Two riders are competing in the 85 c.c. class. Ben Kongmany is 13 years old from New Lowell, Ontario. The second rider is 13 year old Dustin Burbridge from St. John, New Brunswick. A 125 c.c. class rider is yet to be named pending verification of entry.

Rider Manager is Chatsworth Ontario’s Carl Bastedo. Carl has been Canada’s Team Manager at 9 Motocross of Nations. This will be his 3rd World Junior.

Rider and Mechanic Liaison will be Zeb Dennis. Zeb is a USMCA certified coach. He is also the Operations Manager and lead instructor at Motopark’s Summer Camps. He has attended a number of MXON and World Junior events assisting Canadian riders.