Throwback Thursday | 2007 Bill Van Vugt and Embert Berkers

By Billy Rainford

#83 Bill Van Vugt

#724 Embert Berkers

#83 Bill Van Vugt and #724 Embert “Dutchie” Berkers at @grandbendmotorplex back in 2007.

Did you know Dutchie has been to @lorettalynnmx 5 times and Bill once (According to the @racerxonline vault)?

In 1991 and 1992, Dutchie raced Open A! He also went 6-3 for 2nd overall in the +30 class in 1995. He was on a Honda each time.

Bill raced +50 in 1996 and went 1-1-1 for the title on a Kawasaki!

I was out at @gopherdunesinc last week and Dutchie was pounding laps on the main track.

