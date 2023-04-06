Throwback Thursday | 2007 Bill Van Vugt and Embert Berkers
By Billy Rainford
#83 Bill Van Vugt and #724 Embert “Dutchie” Berkers at @grandbendmotorplex back in 2007.
Did you know Dutchie has been to @lorettalynnmx 5 times and Bill once (According to the @racerxonline vault)?
In 1991 and 1992, Dutchie raced Open A! He also went 6-3 for 2nd overall in the +30 class in 1995. He was on a Honda each time.
Bill raced +50 in 1996 and went 1-1-1 for the title on a Kawasaki!
I was out at @gopherdunesinc last week and Dutchie was pounding laps on the main track.
