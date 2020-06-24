Zeb Dennis Zoom Interview | We Sit Down and Talk with the Motopark Operations Manager

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Atlas Brace

We sit down to a Zoom video interview with the Operations Manager at Motopark, #713 Zeb Dennis.

Motopark will host their first-ever Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour MX National this summer, they’re trying to run as close to normal as they can in these COVID-19 times, and Zeb and Brittany had to postpone their wedding just this past weekend, so there’s a lot to talk about…not to mention his racing career!