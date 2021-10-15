2022 KTM JUNIOR RACING SX Registration and Schedule

CHAMBLY, QC. – The KTM JUNIOR RACING SX program, presented by Wells Fargo is ready to conduct its 23rd year of racing alongside the AMA Supercross Championship with the announcement of an exciting schedule in 2022. Continuing to lead the charge in innovation, participants will once again race aboard KTM’s potent electric minicycle – the KTM SX E-5 – on the global stage under KTM’s solar-powered semi. The 3.9-kilowatt powered KTM Junior Racing semi is equipped to power the entire semi on race day, including the 15 purpose-built charging stands, thanks to its 30 rooftop solar panels.

For the upcoming season, applicants will be randomly chosen for the KTM JUNIOR RACING SX program and treated to a once-in-a-lifetime experience throughout the day, including a track viewing like the pros, two practice sessions, participation in Opening Ceremonies and a three-lap exhibition race on the very same tracks as their Supercross heroes. The 10-round schedule will kick off at the series opener in Anaheim, California on January 8, making stops at many of the nation’s premier stadiums before concluding in Denver, Colorado on April 30. At the end of the 10-round schedule, the winners from each individual round will be selected to participate in the ultimate “Championship Round” at the series finale in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 7.

In support of the 2022 program, KTM is pleased to continue its partnership with Wells Fargo, who enters their second year as the program’s Presenting Sponsor. To further add to the excitement, longtime brand partner and Official Gear and Helmet of the KJSX program, Troy Lee Designs, has stepped up to offer all participants a free helmet, in addition to a full set of gear and a special race bib for race day. Alongside Troy Lee Designs, many of the program’s supporting partners return for another year, including Dunlop, Nihilo Concepts, 100 Percent, Ogio, Zingg, Leatt, Matrix Concepts, Motion Pro and Ethika.

Registration is now open for the 2022 KTM JUNIOR RACING SX program, presented by Wells Fargo. Interested applicants must be 7-8 years old and meet the full requirements listed in the official rules.

All rules, registration deadlines can be found at www.ktmjrsx.com



Learn more about the KTM SX E-5 here.