GDR TransCan Motocross Camp | August 3-4-5-6

Don’t miss out on our GDR Motocross camp next week to get yourself ready for the Walton Transcan Grand National!

The 4-day camp runs August 3-4-5-6 and the class will be split into groups based on bike size. We will utilize our brand new GP track, which is not open to the public yet and features clay soil along with our GDR test track, which is also not open to the public!

Our camp will help push riders during their final prep for TransCan and hone their skills on a bike. We will focus heavily on proper riding and training techniques.

Our GDR team will be training the riders on and off the track, so come learn from the best!

Click here to register!