Pit Pics from Wild Rose MX Fall Series

By Billy Rainford

Photos by Trevor Unger of Ryno Power Canada

Brought to you by Ryno Power Canada

We can’t be at all the races all the time, so when Trevor Unger from Ryno Power Canada said he was going to be at Wild Rose MX in Calgary, AB last weekend for the Fall Series and could send over a few “Pit Pics” we said “Yes, please!” immediately.

Here are a few that he sent over.

Good to see #61 Tee Perrott on the bike and ripping it up.

#491 Adam Pfeiffer.

#120 Jacob Fredrickson.

That’s Paul Lavoie from LRX Performance. He’s running an AX series in Brooks, AB the two weekends after the Calgary AX. When in Rome…

That’s #40 Dave McGregor. He’s 2-stroke to the bone!

#46 Jayden Riley home from his trip to Finland where he represented Canada at the World Junior MX Championships.

That’s Jared Stock and Courtney Schmale. Jared is home fresh off another ISDE appearance for Team Canada in France. Hey, we still need to do a podcast where you tell us all about it, Jared! You can bring your beard…

Even with a headlight, #25 Danika White is still the “trickest” looking out there.

#170 Robin Dohlman with the unmistakable expansion chamber of a KX500 2-stroke! Does that thing do wheelies?

Well, that’s all he sent me, and I was just starting to get a ‘Faces at the Races’ vibe going! We’ll do it again the next time he sends us some pics from out in Alberta. Thanks, Trevor.

Actually, if you want to spend some time swiping right through some action shots, here’s a link to their FB page that has a bunch for you: