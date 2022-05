Podcast | 2022 Canadian MX Nationals Preview | MRM and Canadian Kawasaki

Podcast | 2022 Canadian MX Nationals Preview | MRM and Canadian Kawasaki

Billy Rainford, Greg Poisson, and Hayden Halstead preview the upcoming 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals and give their thoughts on what we can expect to see this summer across Canada.

Brought to you by MapleRidge Motorsports and Canadian Kawasaki.

Spotify:

Apple Podcasts

SoundCloud:

Find this podcast on the platform of your choice.