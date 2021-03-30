Podcast | Quinn Amyotte Talks about His Manluk Rock River Yamaha Merge Racing Deal

Podcast | Quinn Amyotte Talks about His Manluk Rock River Yamaha Merge Racing Deal

By Billy Rainford

#19 Quinn Amyotte from Burketon, Ontario, talks about his new deal with the Manluk Rock River Yamaha Merge Racing team for 2021.

SoundCloud:

Spotify:

iTunes:

https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/quinn-amyotte-talks-about-his-2021-manluk-rock-river/id1499153886?i=1000515077155

Stitcher:

Processing…

Google Podcasts:

https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNvbS91c2Vycy9zb3VuZGNsb3VkOnVzZXJzOjIyOTMyMTAyMi9zb3VuZHMucnNz?sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwj81sbo-djvAhUtA50JHYz1BnIQ9sEGegQIARAC

SUBSCRIBE to Direct Motocross on your favourite supplier and be notified when a new podcast interview goes up.