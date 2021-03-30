Podcast | Quinn Amyotte Talks about His Manluk Rock River Yamaha Merge Racing Deal
By Billy Rainford
#19 Quinn Amyotte from Burketon, Ontario, talks about his new deal with the Manluk Rock River Yamaha Merge Racing team for 2021.
